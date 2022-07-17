CorMedix (NYSE:CRMD) Trading 10% Higher

CorMedix Inc. (NYSE:CRMD – Get Rating)’s share price traded up 10% on Friday . The stock traded as high as $4.72 and last traded at $4.61. 359,518 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 6% from the average session volume of 339,104 shares. The stock had previously closed at $4.19.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, StockNews.com upgraded shares of CorMedix to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, May 16th.

Get CorMedix alerts:

CorMedix Stock Performance

The business’s fifty day moving average is $3.41.

CorMedix Company Profile

CorMedix ( NYSE:CRMD Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 12th. The company reported ($0.18) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.23) by $0.05. The business had revenue of $0.01 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.05 million. CorMedix had a negative net margin of 25,479.09% and a negative return on equity of 41.69%. As a group, research analysts expect that CorMedix Inc. will post -0.84 earnings per share for the current year.

(Get Rating)

CorMedix Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing therapeutic products for the prevention and treatment of infectious and inflammatory diseases in the United States and internationally. Its lead product candidate is DefenCath/Neutrolin, a novel anti-infective solution for the reduction and prevention of catheter-related infections and thrombosis in patients requiring central venous catheters in clinical settings, such as hemodialysis, total parenteral nutrition, and oncology.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for CorMedix Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CorMedix and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.