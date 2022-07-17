CorMedix (NYSE:CRMD) Trading 10% Higher

CorMedix Inc. (NYSE:CRMD – Get Rating)’s share price traded up 10% on Friday . The stock traded as high as $4.72 and last traded at $4.61. 359,518 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 6% from the average session volume of 339,104 shares. The stock had previously closed at $4.19.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
Separately, StockNews.com upgraded shares of CorMedix to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, May 16th.
CorMedix Stock Performance
The business’s fifty day moving average is $3.41.
CorMedix Company Profile
CorMedix Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing therapeutic products for the prevention and treatment of infectious and inflammatory diseases in the United States and internationally. Its lead product candidate is DefenCath/Neutrolin, a novel anti-infective solution for the reduction and prevention of catheter-related infections and thrombosis in patients requiring central venous catheters in clinical settings, such as hemodialysis, total parenteral nutrition, and oncology.
Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on CorMedix (CRMD)
