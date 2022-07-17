Cozad Asset Management Inc. Boosts Stake in iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF (BATS:VLUE)

Cozad Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF (BATS:VLUE – Get Rating) by 6.5% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,765 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 350 shares during the quarter. Cozad Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF were worth $603,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VLUE. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. bought a new stake in iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF during the third quarter worth about $933,000. Concord Wealth Partners bought a new stake in iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $126,000. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. lifted its stake in iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF by 8.9% during the fourth quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 52,692 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,770,000 after purchasing an additional 4,315 shares during the last quarter. Lincoln Capital Corp lifted its stake in iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF by 1.6% during the fourth quarter. Lincoln Capital Corp now owns 19,023 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,082,000 after purchasing an additional 306 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wall Capital Group Inc. lifted its stake in iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF by 4.0% during the fourth quarter. Wall Capital Group Inc. now owns 45,463 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,977,000 after purchasing an additional 1,768 shares during the last quarter.

Get iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF alerts:

iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF Stock Up 2.4 %

Shares of VLUE stock opened at $91.86 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $95.18 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $102.09. iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF has a 12-month low of $71.21 and a 12-month high of $89.40.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VLUE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF (BATS:VLUE – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.