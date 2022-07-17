Cozad Asset Management Inc. Has $356,000 Holdings in L3Harris Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LHX)

Cozad Asset Management Inc. lessened its holdings in shares of L3Harris Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LHX – Get Rating) by 21.8% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,431 shares of the company’s stock after selling 400 shares during the quarter. Cozad Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in L3Harris Technologies were worth $356,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of LHX. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. grew its stake in L3Harris Technologies by 2.4% during the 4th quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 1,994 shares of the company’s stock valued at $425,000 after acquiring an additional 47 shares in the last quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in L3Harris Technologies by 6.4% during the 4th quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 11,019 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,350,000 after acquiring an additional 661 shares in the last quarter. Transcend Wealth Collective LLC bought a new stake in shares of L3Harris Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $440,000. Concord Wealth Partners grew its stake in shares of L3Harris Technologies by 69.4% in the 4th quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 122 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its stake in shares of L3Harris Technologies by 10.1% in the 4th quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 222,877 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,523,000 after buying an additional 20,356 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.15% of the company’s stock.

Shares of L3Harris Technologies stock opened at $223.84 on Friday. L3Harris Technologies, Inc. has a 12-month low of $200.71 and a 12-month high of $279.71. The stock has a market capitalization of $43.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.07, a PEG ratio of 3.75 and a beta of 0.72. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $235.53 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $236.50. The company has a quick ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35.

L3Harris Technologies ( NYSE:LHX Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The company reported $3.12 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.02 by $0.10. L3Harris Technologies had a return on equity of 13.18% and a net margin of 10.68%. The company had revenue of $4.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.13 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $3.18 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 10.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that L3Harris Technologies, Inc. will post 13.59 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 3rd were issued a dividend of $1.12 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 2nd. This represents a $4.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.00%. L3Harris Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 48.17%.

Several brokerages recently commented on LHX. Susquehanna Bancshares lowered their price target on L3Harris Technologies from $302.00 to $298.00 in a research note on Monday, May 2nd. Susquehanna lowered their price target on L3Harris Technologies from $302.00 to $298.00 in a research note on Monday, May 2nd. StockNews.com cut L3Harris Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, April 29th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price target on L3Harris Technologies from $320.00 to $300.00 in a research note on Monday, May 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $265.09.

In other news, VP James P. Girard sold 7,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $240.00, for a total transaction of $1,800,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 10,811 shares in the company, valued at $2,594,640. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Corporate insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

L3Harris Technologies, Inc, an aerospace and defense technology company, provides mission-critical solutions for government and commercial customers worldwide. The company's Integrated Mission Systems segment provides multi-mission intelligence, surveillance, and reconnaissance (ISR) systems; and communication systems, as well as fleet management support, sensor development, modification, and periodic depot maintenance services for ISR and airborne missions.

