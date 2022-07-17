Cozad Asset Management Inc. Has $591,000 Holdings in AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE:AZO)

Cozad Asset Management Inc. cut its holdings in AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE:AZO – Get Rating) by 11.1% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 289 shares of the company’s stock after selling 36 shares during the quarter. Cozad Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in AutoZone were worth $591,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Comprehensive Financial Consultants Institutional Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of AutoZone during the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. Riverview Trust Co acquired a new stake in shares of AutoZone during the first quarter valued at about $27,000. Allworth Financial LP acquired a new stake in shares of AutoZone during the fourth quarter valued at about $29,000. CVA Family Office LLC acquired a new stake in shares of AutoZone during the fourth quarter valued at about $31,000. Finally, Johnson Financial Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of AutoZone during the fourth quarter valued at about $36,000. 95.97% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Brian Hannasch purchased 133 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 26th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $1,901.95 per share, for a total transaction of $252,959.35. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 512 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $973,798.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, EVP Preston Frazer sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,220.00, for a total transaction of $3,330,000.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 783 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,738,260. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Brian Hannasch purchased 133 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 26th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $1,901.95 per share, for a total transaction of $252,959.35. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 512 shares in the company, valued at $973,798.40. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 2.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

AutoZone Trading Up 1.8 %

Shares of AutoZone stock opened at $2,215.03 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $2,054.68 and a 200 day simple moving average of $2,019.87. AutoZone, Inc. has a 12-month low of $1,503.30 and a 12-month high of $2,267.40. The company has a market capitalization of $43.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 0.83.

AutoZone (NYSE:AZO – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 24th. The company reported $29.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $25.87 by $3.16. AutoZone had a negative return on equity of 92.10% and a net margin of 15.21%. The business had revenue of $3.87 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.71 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $26.48 earnings per share. AutoZone’s revenue was up 5.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that AutoZone, Inc. will post 115.05 EPS for the current year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages have recently commented on AZO. Morgan Stanley raised AutoZone from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $2,125.00 to $2,420.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 16th. StockNews.com began coverage on AutoZone in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Truist Financial cut their price objective on AutoZone from $2,215.00 to $2,174.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 25th. MKM Partners began coverage on AutoZone in a research note on Thursday, June 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $2,350.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Argus raised AutoZone from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $2,210.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $2,169.41.

About AutoZone

(Get Rating)

AutoZone, Inc retails and distributes automotive replacement parts and accessories. The company offers various products for cars, sport utility vehicles, vans, and light trucks, including new and remanufactured automotive hard parts, maintenance items, accessories, and non-automotive products. Its products include A/C compressors, batteries and accessories, bearings, belts and hoses, calipers, chassis, clutches, CV axles, engines, fuel pumps, fuses, ignition and lighting products, mufflers, radiators, starters and alternators, thermostats, and water pumps, as well as tire repairs.

Featured Articles

