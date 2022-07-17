Cozad Asset Management Inc. Has $748,000 Stake in SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD)

Cozad Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD – Get Rating) by 38.0% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,139 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 1,139 shares during the period. Cozad Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in SPDR Gold Shares were worth $748,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Toronto Dominion Bank increased its stake in SPDR Gold Shares by 49.5% in the fourth quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 1,445,006 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $247,037,000 after purchasing an additional 478,324 shares in the last quarter. Bailard Inc. increased its stake in SPDR Gold Shares by 7,332.9% in the first quarter. Bailard Inc. now owns 443,816 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $80,175,000 after purchasing an additional 437,845 shares in the last quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in SPDR Gold Shares by 57.5% in the first quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,161,700 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $209,861,000 after purchasing an additional 424,039 shares in the last quarter. National Bank of Canada FI bought a new stake in SPDR Gold Shares in the fourth quarter valued at $43,986,000. Finally, Fullerton Fund Management Co Ltd. increased its stake in SPDR Gold Shares by 145.7% in the fourth quarter. Fullerton Fund Management Co Ltd. now owns 299,474 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $51,198,000 after purchasing an additional 177,574 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 33.15% of the company’s stock.

SPDR Gold Shares Stock Down 0.2 %

GLD opened at $159.01 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $169.54 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $174.06. SPDR Gold Shares has a 1-year low of $158.22 and a 1-year high of $193.30.

About SPDR Gold Shares

SPDR Gold Trust (the Trust) is an investment trust. The investment objective of the Trust is for the Shares to reflect the performance of the price of gold bullion, less the Trust’s expenses. The Trust’s business activity is the investment of gold. The Trust creates and redeems Shares from time to time, but in one or more Baskets (a Basket equals a block of 100,000 Shares).

