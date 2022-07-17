Cozad Asset Management Inc. Increases Position in Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ)

Cozad Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ – Get Rating) by 2.1% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 2,466 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the period. Cozad Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Constellation Brands were worth $568,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Curi Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Constellation Brands during the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Core Wealth Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Constellation Brands during the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Constellation Brands during the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Wagner Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Constellation Brands during the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Finally, Cassady Schiller Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Constellation Brands during the fourth quarter worth $32,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.99% of the company’s stock.

STZ has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Truist Financial upped their price objective on Constellation Brands from $213.00 to $245.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, April 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $275.00 target price on shares of Constellation Brands in a research note on Wednesday, June 29th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Constellation Brands from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 28th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of Constellation Brands from $275.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 8th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on shares of Constellation Brands from $278.00 to $276.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 4th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $271.00.

In other news, EVP James O. Bourdeau sold 12,860 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $254.24, for a total transaction of $3,269,526.40. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 1,628 shares in the company, valued at $413,902.72. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . In related news, EVP James O. Bourdeau sold 12,860 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $254.24, for a total transaction of $3,269,526.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 1,628 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $413,902.72. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Also, CEO William A. Newlands sold 3,787 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $254.00, for a total transaction of $961,898.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 14,798 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,758,692. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders own 16.19% of the company’s stock.

NYSE STZ opened at $244.54 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 1.40 and a quick ratio of 0.70. Constellation Brands, Inc. has a 1 year low of $207.35 and a 1 year high of $261.52. The company has a market capitalization of $45.19 billion, a PE ratio of 36.94, a P/E/G ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a fifty day moving average of $241.05 and a two-hundred day moving average of $237.60.

Constellation Brands (NYSE:STZ – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, June 30th. The company reported $2.66 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.52 by $0.14. Constellation Brands had a net margin of 12.72% and a return on equity of 17.19%. The business had revenue of $2.36 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.16 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.33 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 16.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that Constellation Brands, Inc. will post 10.95 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 24th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.80 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 9th. This represents a $3.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.31%. Constellation Brands’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 48.34%.

Constellation Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, produces, imports, markets, and sells beer, wine, and spirits in the United States, Canada, Mexico, New Zealand, and Italy. It provides beer primarily under the Corona Extra, Corona Premier, Corona Familiar, Corona Light, Corona Refresca, Corona Hard Seltzer, Modelo Especial, Modelo Negra, Modelo Chelada, Pacifico, and Victoria brands.

