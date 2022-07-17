Cozad Asset Management Inc. Increases Stock Holdings in Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC)

Cozad Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC – Get Rating) by 19.0% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 12,750 shares of the chip maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,033 shares during the period. Cozad Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Intel were worth $632,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in INTC. Landmark Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Intel in the first quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA boosted its holdings in shares of Intel by 64.0% in the fourth quarter. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA now owns 656 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 256 shares during the period. Gibson Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Intel in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Shore Point Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Intel in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Finally, Rather & Kittrell Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Intel in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $42,000. 62.74% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Intel Trading Up 2.4 %

Shares of INTC stock opened at $38.62 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $157.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.42, a P/E/G ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 0.67. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $40.21 and a 200-day simple moving average of $45.77. Intel Co. has a fifty-two week low of $35.54 and a fifty-two week high of $56.93. The company has a quick ratio of 1.73, a current ratio of 2.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32.

Intel Announces Dividend

Intel ( NASDAQ:INTC Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 28th. The chip maker reported $0.87 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.80 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $18.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $18.32 billion. Intel had a return on equity of 21.67% and a net margin of 31.68%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 6.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.39 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Intel Co. will post 3.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 1st. Investors of record on Sunday, August 7th will be given a dividend of $0.365 per share. This represents a $1.46 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.78%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 5th. Intel’s dividend payout ratio is presently 24.25%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CFO David Zinsner acquired 5,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 3rd. The stock was purchased at an average price of $44.73 per share, for a total transaction of $246,015.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 8,803 shares in the company, valued at approximately $393,758.19. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 0.02% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

INTC has been the subject of several research analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price objective on Intel from $40.00 to $30.00 in a report on Friday. TheStreet downgraded Intel from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 24th. Susquehanna Bancshares decreased their price objective on Intel from $50.00 to $45.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. Credit Suisse Group set a $60.00 price target on Intel in a report on Friday, April 29th. Finally, Bank of America decreased their price target on Intel from $47.00 to $39.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, June 29th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $50.96.

About Intel

(Get Rating)

Intel Corporation engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of computer products and technologies worldwide. The company operates through CCG, DCG, IOTG, Mobileye, NSG, PSG, and All Other segments. It offers platform products, such as central processing units and chipsets, and system-on-chip and multichip packages; and non-platform or adjacent products, including accelerators, boards and systems, connectivity products, graphics, and memory and storage products.

