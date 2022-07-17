Cozad Asset Management Inc. Sells 280 Shares of Logitech International S.A. (NASDAQ:LOGI)

Cozad Asset Management Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of Logitech International S.A. (NASDAQ:LOGI – Get Rating) by 3.6% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 7,480 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 280 shares during the quarter. Cozad Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Logitech International were worth $552,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Eaton Vance Management raised its position in shares of Logitech International by 2.0% during the fourth quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 303,346 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $25,055,000 after purchasing an additional 5,814 shares during the period. Squarepoint Ops LLC raised its position in shares of Logitech International by 7.2% during the fourth quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 28,413 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,344,000 after purchasing an additional 1,902 shares during the period. Security National Bank raised its position in shares of Logitech International by 5.4% during the first quarter. Security National Bank now owns 98,244 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $7,248,000 after purchasing an additional 5,038 shares during the period. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd raised its position in shares of Logitech International by 1,017.5% during the fourth quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 26,507 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,186,000 after purchasing an additional 24,135 shares during the period. Finally, Aviva PLC raised its position in shares of Logitech International by 9.5% during the fourth quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 154,132 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $12,996,000 after purchasing an additional 13,371 shares during the period.

Logitech International Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:LOGI opened at $53.26 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $55.94 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $68.44. Logitech International S.A. has a 1 year low of $49.70 and a 1 year high of $122.37.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Logitech International ( NASDAQ:LOGI Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 2nd. The technology company reported $0.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.59 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $1.23 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.24 billion. Logitech International had a return on equity of 29.97% and a net margin of 11.76%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.36 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Logitech International S.A. will post 4.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on Logitech International from CHF 92 to CHF 84 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 4th. TheStreet lowered Logitech International from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Friday, April 29th. Bank of America initiated coverage on Logitech International in a research report on Thursday, March 24th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $107.00 price target for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group raised Logitech International from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $107.00 price target for the company in a research report on Monday, April 4th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Logitech International in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $95.67.

Insider Buying and Selling at Logitech International

In other Logitech International news, Director Patrick Aebischer sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.36, for a total value of $613,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 12,511 shares in the company, valued at approximately $767,674.96. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.60% of the company’s stock.

About Logitech International

Logitech International SA, through its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and markets products that connect people to digital and cloud experiences worldwide. The company offers pointing devices, such as wireless mouse; corded and cordless keyboards, living room keyboards, and keyboard-and-mouse combinations; PC webcams; and keyboards for tablets and smartphones, as well as other accessories for mobile devices.

Featured Articles

