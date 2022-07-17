Cozad Asset Management Inc. Takes $472,000 Position in ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP)

Cozad Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP – Get Rating) during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund purchased 4,722 shares of the energy producer’s stock, valued at approximately $472,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of COP. Whittier Trust Co. increased its position in shares of ConocoPhillips by 3.9% during the 4th quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 17,641 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $1,273,000 after purchasing an additional 654 shares during the period. AE Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of ConocoPhillips by 21.1% during the 4th quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 56,843 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $4,103,000 after purchasing an additional 9,908 shares during the period. Nordea Investment Management AB grew its holdings in shares of ConocoPhillips by 5.5% in the 4th quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 425,197 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $30,593,000 after acquiring an additional 21,986 shares during the last quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC grew its holdings in shares of ConocoPhillips by 23.2% in the 4th quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 86,973 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $6,278,000 after acquiring an additional 16,403 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pinnacle Wealth Management Advisory Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of ConocoPhillips in the 4th quarter worth $220,000. 78.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ConocoPhillips Price Performance

COP opened at $82.89 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $107.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.55, a PEG ratio of 0.30 and a beta of 1.40. ConocoPhillips has a 1 year low of $51.41 and a 1 year high of $124.08. The company has a current ratio of 1.51, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $101.11 and a 200 day moving average price of $96.22.

ConocoPhillips Increases Dividend

ConocoPhillips ( NYSE:COP Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 5th. The energy producer reported $3.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.24 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $19.29 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $18.36 billion. ConocoPhillips had a return on equity of 24.89% and a net margin of 22.52%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 82.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.69 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that ConocoPhillips will post 14.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 28th were given a $0.70 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 27th. This represents a dividend yield of 3.21%. This is a boost from ConocoPhillips’s previous dividend of $0.30. ConocoPhillips’s payout ratio is currently 18.97%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on COP. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on ConocoPhillips from $120.00 to $118.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, June 6th. Scotiabank upgraded ConocoPhillips from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $110.00 to $115.00 in a report on Monday, April 18th. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their target price on ConocoPhillips from $140.00 to $123.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, June 22nd. KeyCorp lifted their target price on ConocoPhillips from $112.00 to $118.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, April 8th. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares lifted their target price on ConocoPhillips from $108.00 to $129.00 in a report on Monday, April 25th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $119.17.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other ConocoPhillips news, EVP Nicholas G. Olds sold 19,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.51, for a total value of $2,121,792.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other ConocoPhillips news, CEO Ryan Michael Lance sold 584,900 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $121.21, for a total value of $70,895,729.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 44,522 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,396,511.62. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Nicholas G. Olds sold 19,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.51, for a total value of $2,121,792.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 644,703 shares of company stock valued at $77,172,426 over the last quarter. Insiders own 0.08% of the company’s stock.

ConocoPhillips Profile

ConocoPhillips explores for, produces, transports, and markets crude oil, bitumen, natural gas, liquefied natural gas (LNG), and natural gas liquids worldwide. It primarily engages in the conventional and tight oil reservoirs, shale gas, heavy oil, LNG, oil sands, and other production operations. The company's portfolio includes unconventional plays in North America; conventional assets in North America, Europe, Asia, and Australia; various LNG developments; oil sands assets in Canada; and an inventory of conventional and unconventional exploration prospects.

See Also

