CPS Technologies (NASDAQ:CPSH) Stock Passes Below 200 Day Moving Average of $3.56

CPS Technologies Co. (NASDAQ:CPSH – Get Rating)’s share price passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $3.56 and traded as low as $3.30. CPS Technologies shares last traded at $3.39, with a volume of 25,099 shares.

Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of CPS Technologies in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $3.35 and its 200 day simple moving average is $3.56. The company has a current ratio of 3.00, a quick ratio of 2.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The stock has a market cap of $48.92 million, a P/E ratio of 13.56 and a beta of 1.83.

CPS Technologies ( NASDAQ:CPSH Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The electronics maker reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter. CPS Technologies had a net margin of 15.04% and a return on equity of 29.25%. The firm had revenue of $6.65 million for the quarter.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in CPS Technologies stock. James Investment Research Inc. increased its stake in CPS Technologies Co. (NASDAQ:CPSH – Get Rating) by 125.4% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 35,952 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 20,000 shares during the quarter. James Investment Research Inc. owned approximately 0.25% of CPS Technologies worth $187,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. 12.36% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CPS Technologies Corporation produces and sells advanced material solutions to the transportation, automotive, energy, computing/internet, telecommunication, aerospace, defense, and oil and gas markets. It primarily offers metal matrix composites that are a combination of metal and ceramic, such as baseplates for various applications, including motor controllers used in electric trains, subway cars, wind turbines, and hybrid and electric vehicles; hermetic packages for use in radar, satellite, and avionics applications; baseplates and housings used in modules built with wide band gap semiconductors; and lids and heatspreaders used with integrated circuits for use in internet switches and routers.

