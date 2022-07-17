Creative Media & Community Trust Co. (NASDAQ:CMCT) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Creative Media & Community Trust Co. (NASDAQ:CMCT – Get Rating) in a research report released on Saturday morning. The firm issued a hold rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

Creative Media & Community Trust Co. Trading Up 0.6 %

Creative Media & Community Trust Co. stock opened at $7.00 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 5.17, a quick ratio of 5.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.82. Creative Media & Community Trust Co. has a 1 year low of $6.15 and a 1 year high of $9.39. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $7.16 and its 200-day moving average price is $7.42.

Creative Media & Community Trust Co. (NASDAQ:CMCT – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 11th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.12) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.09) by ($0.03). Creative Media & Community Trust Co. had a net margin of 5.28% and a return on equity of 7.33%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.55) EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Creative Media & Community Trust Co. will post 0.42 earnings per share for the current year.

Creative Media & Community Trust Co. Announces Dividend

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Creative Media & Community Trust Co.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 5th. Investors of record on Monday, June 20th were given a $0.085 dividend. This represents a $0.34 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.86%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 16th. Creative Media & Community Trust Co.’s dividend payout ratio is presently -46.57%.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. bought a new stake in Creative Media & Community Trust Co. in the fourth quarter worth $8,320,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in Creative Media & Community Trust Co. by 1.7% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 96,084 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $744,000 after buying an additional 1,632 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its stake in Creative Media & Community Trust Co. by 4.3% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 61,364 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $480,000 after buying an additional 2,533 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in Creative Media & Community Trust Co. by 6.2% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 48,580 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $376,000 after buying an additional 2,848 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its stake in Creative Media & Community Trust Co. by 179.8% during the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 45,442 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $352,000 after buying an additional 29,202 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 63.80% of the company’s stock.

About Creative Media & Community Trust Co.

Creative Media & Community Trust Corporation is a real estate investment trust that primarily acquires, owns, and operates Class A and creative office assets in vibrant and improving metropolitan communities throughout the United States (including improving and developing such assets). Its properties are primarily located in Los Angeles and the San Francisco Bay Area.

