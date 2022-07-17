Credo Technology Group (NASDAQ:CRDO) PT Lowered to $19.00

Credo Technology Group (NASDAQ:CRDO – Get Rating) had its price objective decreased by investment analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group from $21.00 to $19.00 in a research report issued on Friday, The Fly reports. The Goldman Sachs Group’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 71.95% from the company’s previous close.

Several other research firms have also weighed in on CRDO. Bank of America dropped their price target on Credo Technology Group from $17.00 to $15.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, June 29th. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price target on Credo Technology Group to $19.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 13th. Needham & Company LLC dropped their price target on Credo Technology Group from $20.00 to $15.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, June 2nd. Finally, Mizuho dropped their price target on Credo Technology Group from $21.00 to $20.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 26th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, Credo Technology Group currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $19.00.

Get Credo Technology Group alerts:

Credo Technology Group Stock Performance

Shares of CRDO stock opened at $11.05 on Friday. Credo Technology Group has a fifty-two week low of $8.61 and a fifty-two week high of $18.00. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $11.31.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Credo Technology Group

Credo Technology Group ( NASDAQ:CRDO Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, June 1st. The company reported $0.02 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.01 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $37.53 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $36.35 million. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 90.0% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Credo Technology Group will post 0.16 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Royal Bank of Canada bought a new stake in Credo Technology Group in the first quarter worth $26,000. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Credo Technology Group in the first quarter worth $26,000. UBS Group AG purchased a new position in shares of Credo Technology Group in the first quarter worth $69,000. Strs Ohio purchased a new position in shares of Credo Technology Group in the first quarter worth $79,000. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE purchased a new position in shares of Credo Technology Group in the first quarter worth $135,000. 0.37% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Credo Technology Group Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Credo Technology Group Holding Ltd provides various high-speed connectivity solutions for optical and electrical Ethernet applications in the United States, Mexico, Malaysia, Hong Kong, and internationally. Its products include integrated circuits, active electrical cables, and SerDes chiplets that are based on its serializer/deserializer and digital signal processor technologies.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Credo Technology Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Credo Technology Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.