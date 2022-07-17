CRH Medical (NYSE:CRHM) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of CRH Medical (NYSE:CRHM – Get Rating) in a report issued on Saturday. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the stock.
CRH Medical Stock Performance
Shares of CRHM opened at $3.99 on Friday. CRH Medical has a 1 year low of $1.66 and a 1 year high of $4.01. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $3.99.
