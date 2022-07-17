Crocs (NASDAQ:CROX) Given New $59.00 Price Target at UBS Group

Crocs (NASDAQ:CROX – Get Rating) had its price objective lowered by research analysts at UBS Group from $73.00 to $59.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, The Fly reports. The brokerage presently has a “neutral” rating on the textile maker’s stock. UBS Group’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 8.98% from the stock’s previous close.

CROX has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Loop Capital raised Crocs from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the company from $52.42 to $75.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 5th. Robert W. Baird cut their price target on Crocs from $200.00 to $120.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 12th. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price objective on Crocs from $101.00 to $59.00 in a research note on Friday, May 6th. B. Riley dropped their price objective on Crocs from $153.00 to $128.00 in a research note on Friday, May 6th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded Crocs from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, May 14th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $120.78.

NASDAQ:CROX opened at $54.14 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $53.57 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $76.45. Crocs has a 52-week low of $46.08 and a 52-week high of $183.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.17, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a current ratio of 1.96. The company has a market cap of $3.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.87, a P/E/G ratio of 0.34 and a beta of 1.87.

Crocs ( NASDAQ:CROX Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The textile maker reported $2.05 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.56 by $0.49. The company had revenue of $660.15 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $621.81 million. Crocs had a return on equity of 206.72% and a net margin of 27.85%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 43.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.49 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Crocs will post 10.58 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Ian Bickley bought 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 17th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $58.24 per share, for a total transaction of $291,200.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 46,197 shares in the company, valued at $2,690,513.28. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, Director Ian Bickley acquired 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 17th. The stock was bought at an average price of $58.24 per share, for a total transaction of $291,200.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 46,197 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,690,513.28. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Anne Mehlman acquired 2,600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 9th. The stock was bought at an average price of $54.91 per share, with a total value of $142,766.00. Following the acquisition, the chief financial officer now directly owns 121,153 shares in the company, valued at $6,652,511.23. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders bought 17,600 shares of company stock worth $947,066. Corporate insiders own 2.71% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Crocs by 3.9% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,646,713 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $507,811,000 after acquiring an additional 247,828 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in Crocs by 4.0% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,836,304 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $445,893,000 after purchasing an additional 226,669 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its stake in Crocs by 1.9% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,855,715 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $141,777,000 after purchasing an additional 34,835 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its stake in Crocs by 16.1% in the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 991,024 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $75,715,000 after purchasing an additional 137,493 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in Crocs by 61.6% in the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 712,131 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $91,310,000 after purchasing an additional 271,397 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.14% of the company’s stock.

Crocs, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and distributes casual lifestyle footwear and accessories for men, women, and children. It offers various footwear products, including clogs, sandals, slides, flip-flops, boots, flats, wedges, platforms, socks, shoe charms, loafers, sneakers, and slippers under the Crocs brand name.

