Cronos Group (TSE:CRON) Stock Price Down 5.4%

Cronos Group Inc. (TSE:CRON – Get Rating) fell 5.4% during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as low as C$3.87 and last traded at C$3.89. 90,556 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 74% from the average session volume of 346,397 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$4.11.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

CRON has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Barclays upgraded Cronos Group to a “hold” rating and set a C$5.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 22nd. Canaccord Genuity Group upgraded shares of Cronos Group to a “hold” rating and set a C$4.50 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 11th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price target on Cronos Group from C$3.70 to C$4.30 in a report on Thursday, May 12th. Finally, CIBC raised Cronos Group to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of C$5.83.

Cronos Group Price Performance

The stock has a market cap of C$1.43 billion and a P/E ratio of -4.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 25.11 and a current ratio of 26.42. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of C$3.85 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$4.27.

About Cronos Group

Cronos Group Inc operates as a cannabinoid company. It manufactures, markets, and distributes hemp-derived supplements and cosmetic products through e-commerce, retail, and hospitality partner channels under the Lord Jones and Happy Dance brands in the United States. The company is also involved in the cultivation, manufacture, and marketing of cannabis and cannabis-derived products for the medical and adult-use markets.

Further Reading

