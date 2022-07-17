Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI) Shares Sold by Cozad Asset Management Inc.

Cozad Asset Management Inc. trimmed its stake in Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI – Get Rating) by 10.3% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,812 shares of the company’s stock after selling 208 shares during the period. Cozad Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Cummins were worth $372,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Cyrus J. Lawrence LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Cummins in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Mystic Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Cummins in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $27,000. KRS Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Cummins in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Steward Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Cummins in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Finally, Cassady Schiller Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Cummins during the 4th quarter worth approximately $39,000. 80.50% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Cummins stock opened at $196.36 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $27.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.61, a PEG ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $200.16 and a 200-day simple moving average of $207.45. The company has a current ratio of 1.68, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. Cummins Inc. has a 12-month low of $184.27 and a 12-month high of $247.48.

Cummins ( NYSE:CMI Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The company reported $4.04 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.55 by $0.49. The firm had revenue of $6.39 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.06 billion. Cummins had a net margin of 8.00% and a return on equity of 23.19%. Cummins’s quarterly revenue was up 4.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $4.04 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Cummins Inc. will post 17.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 1st. Investors of record on Friday, August 19th will be paid a dividend of $1.57 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 18th. This represents a $6.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.20%. This is a boost from Cummins’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.45. Cummins’s dividend payout ratio is currently 43.15%.

CMI has been the topic of several recent research reports. Credit Suisse Group cut their target price on shares of Cummins from $304.00 to $270.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 4th. Cowen cut their target price on shares of Cummins from $281.00 to $267.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 7th. StockNews.com raised shares of Cummins from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 11th. Cowen lowered their price target on shares of Cummins from $281.00 to $267.00 in a report on Thursday, July 7th. Finally, Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on shares of Cummins in a report on Thursday, June 23rd. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $205.00 price target for the company. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $246.80.

In related news, Director Franklin R. Changdiaz sold 1,560 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $199.62, for a total transaction of $311,407.20. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 4,842 shares in the company, valued at approximately $966,560.04. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Cummins news, Director Franklin R. Changdiaz sold 1,560 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $199.62, for a total transaction of $311,407.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 4,842 shares in the company, valued at approximately $966,560.04. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, VP Sharon R. Barner sold 4,750 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $205.00, for a total transaction of $973,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 16,348 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,351,340. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 11,310 shares of company stock worth $2,306,857 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Cummins Inc designs, manufactures, distributes, and services diesel and natural gas engines, electric and hybrid powertrains, and related components worldwide. It operates through five segments: Engine, Distribution, Components, Power Systems, and New Power. The company offers diesel and natural gas-powered engines under the Cummins and other customer brands for the heavy and medium-duty truck, bus, recreational vehicle, light-duty automotive, construction, mining, marine, rail, oil and gas, defense, and agricultural markets; and offers new parts and services, as well as remanufactured parts and engines.

