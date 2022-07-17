CytRx (NASDAQ:CYTR) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of CytRx (NASDAQ:CYTR – Get Rating) in a research report sent to investors on Saturday. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the stock.
CytRx Stock Performance
Shares of CytRx stock opened at $0.09 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $0.11. CytRx has a 1-year low of $0.05 and a 1-year high of $0.90.
CytRx (NASDAQ:CYTR – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 12th. The company reported ($0.04) earnings per share for the quarter.
About CytRx
CytRx Corporation, a biopharmaceutical research and development company, focuses on oncology and rare diseases. It engages in the discovery, research, and clinical development of novel anti-cancer drug candidates that employ novel linker technologies to enhance the accumulation and release of cytotoxic anti-cancer agents at the tumor.
Further Reading
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on CytRx (CYTR)
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 7/11 – 7/15
- Is Coupang’s Stock On The Verge Of A Turnaround?
- Should You Have These Two Banks In Your Portfolio?
- Verint Systems Stock is a Customer Engagement Play
- Why Shopify Stock Split…And is as Shoppable as Ever
Receive News & Ratings for CytRx Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CytRx and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.