CytRx (NASDAQ:CYTR) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of CytRx (NASDAQ:CYTR – Get Rating) in a research report sent to investors on Saturday. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the stock.

CytRx Stock Performance

Shares of CytRx stock opened at $0.09 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $0.11. CytRx has a 1-year low of $0.05 and a 1-year high of $0.90.

CytRx (NASDAQ:CYTR – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 12th. The company reported ($0.04) earnings per share for the quarter.

About CytRx

CytRx Corporation, a biopharmaceutical research and development company, focuses on oncology and rare diseases. It engages in the discovery, research, and clinical development of novel anti-cancer drug candidates that employ novel linker technologies to enhance the accumulation and release of cytotoxic anti-cancer agents at the tumor.

