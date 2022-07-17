Daiwa Securities Group Inc. Acquires 16,120 Shares of VMware, Inc. (NYSE:VMW)

Daiwa Securities Group Inc. increased its holdings in VMware, Inc. (NYSE:VMW – Get Rating) by 22.6% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 87,335 shares of the virtualization software provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 16,120 shares during the period. Daiwa Securities Group Inc.’s holdings in VMware were worth $9,945,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC bought a new position in VMware during the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. Tompkins Financial Corp bought a new position in VMware during the fourth quarter valued at $31,000. CVA Family Office LLC purchased a new stake in shares of VMware during the fourth quarter worth $31,000. Vienna Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of VMware during the fourth quarter worth $31,000. Finally, Avondale Wealth Management purchased a new stake in shares of VMware during the first quarter worth $31,000. 47.04% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:VMW opened at $110.62 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $115.28 and its 200-day moving average price is $117.11. VMware, Inc. has a 12-month low of $91.53 and a 12-month high of $167.83. The stock has a market capitalization of $46.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.95 and a beta of 0.70. The company has a current ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90.

VMware ( NYSE:VMW Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 26th. The virtualization software provider reported $1.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.56 by ($0.28). VMware had a net margin of 12.65% and a return on equity of 41.24%. The company had revenue of $3.09 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.19 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.24 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 3.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that VMware, Inc. will post 4.56 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on VMW shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on VMware from $135.00 to $142.50 in a research report on Tuesday, May 31st. Monness Crespi & Hardt lowered their price objective on VMware to $136.00 and set a “sector weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 19th. Raymond James downgraded VMware from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 6th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price objective on VMware from $125.00 to $105.00 in a research report on Monday, May 23rd. Finally, Piper Sandler downgraded VMware from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $142.50 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, May 26th. Twelve equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $139.91.

In related news, CFO Zane Rowe sold 9,148 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $129.05, for a total value of $1,180,549.40. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 189,117 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $24,405,548.85. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, CFO Zane Rowe sold 9,148 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $129.05, for a total value of $1,180,549.40. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 189,117 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $24,405,548.85. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Jean Pierre Brulard sold 12,532 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.67, for a total value of $1,637,556.44. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 83,060 shares in the company, valued at $10,853,450.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 42,369 shares of company stock valued at $5,413,470. 40.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

VMware, Inc provides software solutions in the areas of modern applications, cloud management and infrastructure, networking, security, and digital workspaces in the United States and internationally. It offers VMware multi-cloud solutions, including VMware vSphere, a data center infrastructure that provides the fundamental compute layer; vSAN and VxRail, which offers holistic data storage and protection options to applications running on vSphere; and vRealize Cloud Management solutions that manages hybrid and multi-cloud environments running in virtual machines and containers, as well as VMware Cloud Foundation, a cloud platform that combines its vSphere, vSAN, and NSX with vRealize Cloud Management into an integrated stack and delivers enterprise-ready cloud infrastructure for private and public clouds.

