Daiwa Securities Group Inc. Acquires 376 Shares of Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG)

Daiwa Securities Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG – Get Rating) by 7.9% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,156 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 376 shares during the period. Daiwa Securities Group Inc.’s holdings in Booking were worth $12,108,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Amplius Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Booking during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Standard Family Office LLC bought a new stake in shares of Booking during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Booking during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Covestor Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Booking during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Finally, James Reed Financial Services Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Booking during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $35,000. 89.48% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity at Booking

In related news, CEO Glenn D. Fogel sold 750 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,199.81, for a total value of $1,649,857.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 49,265 shares in the company, valued at $108,373,639.65. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other Booking news, CFO David I. Goulden sold 183 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,210.00, for a total value of $404,430.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 6,569 shares in the company, valued at $14,517,490. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Glenn D. Fogel sold 750 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,199.81, for a total value of $1,649,857.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 49,265 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $108,373,639.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 1,403 shares of company stock worth $3,006,347. 0.24% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Booking Trading Up 1.5 %

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on BKNG. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on Booking from $2,900.00 to $2,435.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, June 29th. Barclays upped their price target on Booking from $2,670.00 to $2,760.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 5th. Ascendiant Capital Markets set a $2,555.00 price target on Booking in a research report on Monday, June 20th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Booking from $2,820.00 to $2,100.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, June 23rd. Finally, Piper Sandler upped their price target on Booking from $2,440.00 to $2,500.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 5th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $2,690.10.

Shares of BKNG opened at $1,698.59 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $2,001.26 and its 200-day simple moving average is $2,201.12. The firm has a market capitalization of $69.00 billion, a PE ratio of 137.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.00 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a quick ratio of 1.72, a current ratio of 1.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.12. Booking Holdings Inc. has a 12-month low of $1,669.34 and a 12-month high of $2,715.66.

Booking (NASDAQ:BKNG – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 4th. The business services provider reported $3.90 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.14) by $4.04. The business had revenue of $2.70 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.53 billion. Booking had a return on equity of 43.44% and a net margin of 4.16%. The firm’s revenue was up 136.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($5.26) earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Booking Holdings Inc. will post 100.52 earnings per share for the current year.

About Booking

Booking Holdings Inc, formerly The Priceline Group Inc, is a provider of travel and restaurant online reservation and related services. The Company, through its online travel companies (OTCs), connects consumers wishing to make travel reservations with providers of travel services across the world. It offers consumers an array of accommodation reservations (including hotels, bed and breakfasts, hostels, apartments, vacation rentals and other properties) through its Booking.com, priceline.com and agoda.com brands.

