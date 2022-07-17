Daiwa Securities Group Inc. Acquires 7,145 Shares of Newmont Co. (NYSE:NEM)

Daiwa Securities Group Inc. grew its holdings in Newmont Co. (NYSE:NEM – Get Rating) by 6.1% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 125,090 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after buying an additional 7,145 shares during the period. Daiwa Securities Group Inc.’s holdings in Newmont were worth $9,938,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Spire Wealth Management lifted its position in Newmont by 31.9% during the fourth quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 4,012 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $249,000 after purchasing an additional 970 shares during the period. AE Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Newmont by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 54,458 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $3,377,000 after buying an additional 632 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Newmont by 14.4% in the fourth quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 1,589,763 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $98,562,000 after buying an additional 199,665 shares during the period. Wealthfront Advisers LLC increased its stake in shares of Newmont by 3.1% in the fourth quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 54,788 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $3,397,000 after buying an additional 1,658 shares during the period. Finally, U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Newmont by 16.4% in the fourth quarter. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 79,708 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $4,943,000 after buying an additional 11,248 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 78.41% of the company’s stock.

Get Newmont alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Newmont news, CEO Thomas Ronald Palmer sold 11,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.43, for a total transaction of $653,730.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 265,949 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,805,349.07. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Newmont news, EVP Stephen P. Gottesfeld sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.63, for a total transaction of $266,520.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 87,753 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,846,982.39. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Thomas Ronald Palmer sold 11,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.43, for a total value of $653,730.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 265,949 shares in the company, valued at $15,805,349.07. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 56,000 shares of company stock worth $3,657,300 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.11% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Newmont Price Performance

NEM has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Fundamental Research reissued a “buy” rating and set a $79.52 target price on shares of Newmont in a research report on Tuesday, May 10th. National Bankshares decreased their target price on shares of Newmont from $119.00 to $115.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 26th. Raymond James decreased their target price on shares of Newmont from $92.00 to $88.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 25th. Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their target price on shares of Newmont from $87.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 26th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group downgraded shares of Newmont from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 19th. Fifteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $75.43.

Shares of NEM opened at $54.73 on Friday. Newmont Co. has a 12-month low of $52.60 and a 12-month high of $86.37. The business’s fifty day moving average is $64.33 and its 200 day moving average is $68.31. The company has a quick ratio of 2.53, a current ratio of 2.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. The stock has a market cap of $43.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.78 and a beta of 0.43.

Newmont (NYSE:NEM – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Friday, April 22nd. The basic materials company reported $0.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.71 by ($0.02). Newmont had a return on equity of 10.24% and a net margin of 8.53%. The firm had revenue of $3.02 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.06 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.74 earnings per share. Newmont’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.3% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Newmont Co. will post 3.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Newmont Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 16th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 2nd were issued a $0.55 dividend. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.02%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 1st. Newmont’s dividend payout ratio is currently 167.94%.

Newmont Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Newmont Corporation engages in the production and exploration of gold. It also explores for copper, silver, zinc, and lead. The company has operations and/or assets in the United States, Canada, Mexico, Dominican Republic, Peru, Suriname, Argentina, Chile, Australia, and Ghana. As of December 31, 2021, it had proven and probable gold reserves of 92.8 million ounces and land position of 62,800 square kilometers.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NEM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Newmont Co. (NYSE:NEM – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Newmont Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Newmont and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.