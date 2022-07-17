Daiwa Securities Group Inc. Cuts Holdings in Trane Technologies plc (NYSE:TT)

Daiwa Securities Group Inc. decreased its position in Trane Technologies plc (NYSE:TT – Get Rating) by 3.5% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 94,483 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,411 shares during the period. Daiwa Securities Group Inc.’s holdings in Trane Technologies were worth $14,428,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TT. Nordea Investment Management AB increased its holdings in Trane Technologies by 24.4% in the fourth quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 17,433 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,498,000 after buying an additional 3,416 shares in the last quarter. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Trane Technologies by 97.9% during the fourth quarter. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC now owns 10,456 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,112,000 after purchasing an additional 5,172 shares in the last quarter. PFG Advisors increased its stake in shares of Trane Technologies by 13.8% during the fourth quarter. PFG Advisors now owns 10,640 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,150,000 after purchasing an additional 1,289 shares in the last quarter. Machina Capital S.A.S. purchased a new stake in shares of Trane Technologies during the fourth quarter worth about $242,000. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Trane Technologies by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 173,492 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,014,000 after purchasing an additional 1,713 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.55% of the company’s stock.

Trane Technologies Stock Performance

Shares of TT stock opened at $129.56 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $131.80 and its 200-day moving average price is $150.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 1.31. Trane Technologies plc has a one year low of $120.64 and a one year high of $207.06. The firm has a market cap of $30.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.56, a P/E/G ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 1.02.

Trane Technologies Dividend Announcement

Trane Technologies ( NYSE:TT Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The company reported $1.12 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.00 by $0.12. Trane Technologies had a net margin of 10.01% and a return on equity of 23.67%. The firm had revenue of $3.36 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.15 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.01 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Trane Technologies plc will post 7.03 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 30th. Investors of record on Friday, September 2nd will be paid a dividend of $0.67 per share. This represents a $2.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.07%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 1st. Trane Technologies’s payout ratio is currently 44.59%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

TT has been the subject of a number of research reports. Barclays cut their target price on shares of Trane Technologies from $165.00 to $160.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 8th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of Trane Technologies from $155.00 to $153.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price target on shares of Trane Technologies from $156.00 to $132.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, June 23rd. Cowen upgraded shares of Trane Technologies from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $180.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 8th. Finally, Citigroup lowered their price target on shares of Trane Technologies from $205.00 to $190.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 5th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $173.29.

About Trane Technologies

Trane Technologies plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the designing, manufacturing, selling, and servicing of solutions for heating, ventilation, air conditioning, and transport refrigeration. It offers air conditioners, exchangers, and handlers; airside and terminal devices; auxiliary power units; chillers; coils and condensers; gensets; furnaces; heat pumps; home automation products; humidifiers; hybrid and non-diesel transport refrigeration, and ice energy storage solutions; indoor air quality assessments and related products; large and light commercial unitary products; motor replacements; refrigerant reclamation products; thermostats/controls; transport heater products; variable refrigerant flow products; and water source heat pumps.

Featured Stories

