Daiwa Securities Group Inc. Grows Holdings in Exelon Co. (NASDAQ:EXC)

Daiwa Securities Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Exelon Co. (NASDAQ:EXC – Get Rating) by 94.8% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 248,592 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 120,997 shares during the period. Daiwa Securities Group Inc.’s holdings in Exelon were worth $11,840,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in EXC. Landmark Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Exelon during the 1st quarter worth $26,000. Addison Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Exelon by 251.8% during the 1st quarter. Addison Advisors LLC now owns 598 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 428 shares in the last quarter. Elmwood Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in Exelon during the 4th quarter worth $30,000. Curi Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Exelon during the 4th quarter worth $33,000. Finally, Ahrens Investment Partners LLC grew its holdings in Exelon by 2,068.8% during the 1st quarter. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC now owns 694 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 662 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.35% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Exelon

In other Exelon news, CEO John Tyler Anthony sold 4,451 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.49, for a total transaction of $211,377.99. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 974 shares in the company, valued at approximately $46,255.26. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 0.19% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Exelon Trading Up 0.2 %

Several research analysts have weighed in on the stock. UBS Group decreased their price objective on shares of Exelon from $54.00 to $49.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, June 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Exelon from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $47.00 to $55.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 20th. KeyCorp raised their price objective on shares of Exelon from $51.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 20th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Exelon from $54.00 to $52.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, May 23rd. Finally, Argus lifted their price target on shares of Exelon from $50.00 to $54.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 8th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $48.15.

Shares of NASDAQ:EXC opened at $44.22 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $43.34 billion, a PE ratio of 16.69, a P/E/G ratio of 3.13 and a beta of 0.59. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $45.71 and its 200 day moving average price is $47.32. Exelon Co. has a fifty-two week low of $31.96 and a fifty-two week high of $50.71. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51.

Exelon (NASDAQ:EXC – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 9th. The company reported $0.64 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.66 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $5.33 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.64 billion. Exelon had a net margin of 8.15% and a return on equity of 10.87%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.06) earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Exelon Co. will post 2.28 earnings per share for the current year.

Exelon Cuts Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 10th. Investors of record on Friday, May 13th were given a $0.3375 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 12th. This represents a $1.35 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.05%. Exelon’s dividend payout ratio is presently 50.94%.

About Exelon

Exelon Corporation, a utility services holding company, engages in the energy generation, delivery, and marketing businesses in the United States and Canada. It owns nuclear, fossil, wind, hydroelectric, biomass, and solar generating facilities. The company also sells electricity to wholesale and retail customers; and sells natural gas, renewable energy, and other energy-related products and services.

