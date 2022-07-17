Daiwa Securities Group Inc. Grows Stake in Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT)

Daiwa Securities Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT – Get Rating) by 2.6% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 86,479 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,213 shares during the quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc.’s holdings in Medtronic were worth $9,595,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MDT. Dixon Hughes Goodman Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Medtronic during the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. PYA Waltman Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Medtronic during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Horan Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Medtronic in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Landmark Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Medtronic in the first quarter worth approximately $25,000. Finally, Curi Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Medtronic during the 4th quarter worth $27,000. 80.23% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

MDT has been the subject of several research reports. Citigroup lowered their target price on Medtronic from $120.00 to $117.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 27th. Cowen increased their target price on shares of Medtronic to $125.00 in a report on Monday, May 23rd. Atlantic Securities lowered shares of Medtronic from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $125.00 to $105.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 1st. Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of Medtronic in a research note on Tuesday, July 5th. They set an “underperform” rating and a $85.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Cowen set a $125.00 price objective on shares of Medtronic and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, May 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $119.48.

Medtronic Trading Up 1.8 %

NYSE:MDT opened at $89.12 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.86, a quick ratio of 1.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $94.69 and a 200-day simple moving average of $102.38. Medtronic plc has a 12 month low of $86.70 and a 12 month high of $135.89. The company has a market capitalization of $119.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.89, a PEG ratio of 2.28 and a beta of 0.77.

Medtronic (NYSE:MDT – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 26th. The medical technology company reported $1.52 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.56 by ($0.04). Medtronic had a net margin of 15.90% and a return on equity of 14.50%. The firm had revenue of $8.09 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.43 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.50 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Medtronic plc will post 5.56 earnings per share for the current year.

Medtronic Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 24th were paid a dividend of $0.68 per share. This represents a $2.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.05%. This is a boost from Medtronic’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.63. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 23rd. Medtronic’s payout ratio is presently 72.92%.

Medtronic Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Medtronic plc develops, manufactures, and sells device-based medical therapies to healthcare systems, physicians, clinicians, and patients worldwide. Its Cardiovascular Portfolio segment offers implantable cardiac pacemakers, cardioverter defibrillators, and cardiac resynchronization therapy devices; cardiac ablation products; insertable cardiac monitor systems; TYRX products; and remote monitoring and patient-centered software.

Featured Stories

