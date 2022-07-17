Daiwa Securities Group Inc. Grows Stock Position in Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP)

Daiwa Securities Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP – Get Rating) by 9.0% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 41,359 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,408 shares during the quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc.’s holdings in Automatic Data Processing were worth $9,411,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ADP. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Automatic Data Processing by 2.6% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 31,994,621 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $7,889,233,000 after buying an additional 817,884 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its stake in Automatic Data Processing by 2.0% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 18,427,297 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $4,562,432,000 after acquiring an additional 357,520 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Automatic Data Processing by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 8,128,167 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,999,845,000 after acquiring an additional 73,543 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in Automatic Data Processing by 3.5% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 6,227,698 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,535,627,000 after purchasing an additional 208,206 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capital Research Global Investors boosted its holdings in shares of Automatic Data Processing by 11.0% during the 4th quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 3,475,411 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $856,967,000 after purchasing an additional 343,626 shares during the last quarter. 78.84% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Automatic Data Processing Stock Performance

Shares of ADP stock opened at $214.13 on Friday. Automatic Data Processing, Inc. has a one year low of $192.26 and a one year high of $248.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.01. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $212.91 and its 200-day moving average price is $216.82. The firm has a market cap of $89.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.63, a P/E/G ratio of 2.30 and a beta of 0.81.

Insider Transactions at Automatic Data Processing

Automatic Data Processing ( NASDAQ:ADP Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 27th. The business services provider reported $2.21 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.07 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $4.51 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.45 billion. Automatic Data Processing had a return on equity of 56.01% and a net margin of 17.77%. The company’s revenue was up 10.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.89 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Automatic Data Processing, Inc. will post 6.98 EPS for the current year.

In related news, VP Augusto J. Blanchard sold 567 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $210.64, for a total transaction of $119,432.88. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 4,238 shares in the company, valued at $892,692.32. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, VP Augusto J. Blanchard sold 567 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $210.64, for a total transaction of $119,432.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 4,238 shares in the company, valued at $892,692.32. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, VP Christopher D’ambrosio sold 312 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $214.07, for a total value of $66,789.84. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 1,663 shares in the company, valued at $355,998.41. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms recently commented on ADP. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Automatic Data Processing in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Mizuho raised their target price on Automatic Data Processing from $235.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 2nd. Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of Automatic Data Processing from $212.00 to $230.00 in a research report on Monday, May 2nd. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Automatic Data Processing from $238.00 to $257.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, May 2nd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on shares of Automatic Data Processing from $203.00 to $234.00 in a report on Thursday, April 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $230.69.

Automatic Data Processing Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Automatic Data Processing, Inc provides cloud-based human capital management solutions worldwide. It operates in two segments, Employer Services and Professional Employer Organization (PEO). The Employer Services segment offers strategic, cloud-based platforms, and human resources (HR) outsourcing solutions.

See Also

