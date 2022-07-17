Daiwa Securities Group Inc. Has $10.91 Million Stake in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:DIA)

Daiwa Securities Group Inc. raised its position in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:DIA – Get Rating) by 28.4% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 31,450 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,950 shares during the period. Daiwa Securities Group Inc.’s holdings in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust were worth $10,908,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of DIA. Concord Wealth Partners lifted its position in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust by 29.2% during the 4th quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 168 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $61,000 after acquiring an additional 38 shares during the period. Clear Creek Financial Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust during the 4th quarter valued at $203,000. Country Club Trust Company n.a. lifted its position in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust by 13.9% during the 4th quarter. Country Club Trust Company n.a. now owns 4,090 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,489,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the period. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC lifted its position in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust by 4.2% during the 4th quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC now owns 10,892 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $3,957,000 after acquiring an additional 440 shares during the period. Finally, Ahrens Investment Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust during the 4th quarter valued at $68,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 30.31% of the company’s stock.

SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust Trading Up 2.1 %

SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust stock opened at $312.66 on Friday. SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust has a 12-month low of $296.39 and a 12-month high of $369.50. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $315.97 and its 200 day moving average is $335.31.

SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust Profile

SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust (the Trust) is a unit investment, which issues securities called trust units or units. The Trust seeks to provide investment results that, before expenses, generally correspond to the price and yields performance of the Dow Jones Industrial Average. The Dow Jones Industrial Average is an Index of 30 blue chip United States stocks.

