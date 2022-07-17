Daiwa Securities Group Inc. Has $17.13 Million Stake in Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR)

Daiwa Securities Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR – Get Rating) by 27.3% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 58,409 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after purchasing an additional 12,513 shares during the quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc.’s holdings in Danaher were worth $17,133,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Danaher in the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,000. Maryland Capital Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Danaher in the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Dixon Hughes Goodman Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Danaher in the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Lee Financial Co bought a new stake in shares of Danaher during the fourth quarter worth $30,000. Finally, Evolution Advisers Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Danaher in the fourth quarter valued at $32,000. 78.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at Danaher

In related news, EVP Joakim Weidemanis sold 6,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $255.74, for a total transaction of $1,662,310.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 86,398 shares in the company, valued at $22,095,424.52. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 11.20% of the company’s stock.

Danaher Trading Up 3.1 %

DHR opened at $255.78 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $253.11 and its two-hundred day moving average is $270.93. The firm has a market cap of $185.97 billion, a PE ratio of 29.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.84 and a beta of 0.83. Danaher Co. has a twelve month low of $233.71 and a twelve month high of $333.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a current ratio of 1.68.

Danaher (NYSE:DHR – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 21st. The conglomerate reported $2.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.65 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $7.69 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.53 billion. Danaher had a return on equity of 18.64% and a net margin of 21.32%. The company’s revenue was up 11.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.52 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Danaher Co. will post 10.31 EPS for the current year.

Danaher Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 24th will be issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 23rd. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.39%. Danaher’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 11.57%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

DHR has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Robert W. Baird decreased their price objective on shares of Danaher from $334.00 to $319.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 22nd. Barclays lowered their price target on shares of Danaher from $320.00 to $290.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Danaher in a report on Friday, April 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company lowered Danaher from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $330.00 to $265.00 in a research report on Monday, April 25th. Finally, UBS Group dropped their target price on Danaher from $365.00 to $340.00 in a research report on Sunday, April 24th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Danaher presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $329.54.

Danaher Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Danaher Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets professional, medical, industrial, and commercial products and services worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Life Sciences, Diagnostics, and Environmental & Applied Solutions. The Life Sciences segment provides mass spectrometers; flow cytometry, genomics, lab automation, centrifugation, particle counting and characterization; microscopes; genomics consumables; and Gene and Cell Therapy.

