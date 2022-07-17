Daiwa Securities Group Inc. Has $21.89 Million Stock Holdings in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV)

Daiwa Securities Group Inc. increased its position in shares of AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV – Get Rating) by 8.3% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 135,060 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 10,406 shares during the quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc.’s holdings in AbbVie were worth $21,894,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Concord Wealth Partners boosted its holdings in AbbVie by 153.7% during the fourth quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 2,372 shares of the company’s stock valued at $321,000 after purchasing an additional 1,437 shares in the last quarter. Asset Dedication LLC boosted its holdings in AbbVie by 58.8% during the fourth quarter. Asset Dedication LLC now owns 13,958 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,892,000 after purchasing an additional 5,168 shares in the last quarter. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in AbbVie by 74.8% during the fourth quarter. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC now owns 29,578 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,005,000 after purchasing an additional 12,654 shares in the last quarter. PFG Advisors boosted its holdings in AbbVie by 1.6% during the fourth quarter. PFG Advisors now owns 19,398 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,627,000 after purchasing an additional 298 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Country Club Trust Company n.a. boosted its holdings in AbbVie by 4.6% during the fourth quarter. Country Club Trust Company n.a. now owns 10,438 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,418,000 after purchasing an additional 461 shares in the last quarter. 67.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, Vice Chairman Michael Severino sold 100,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.28, for a total transaction of $15,028,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 152,103 shares in the company, valued at approximately $22,858,038.84. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, EVP Henry O. Gosebruch sold 83,960 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $155.00, for a total transaction of $13,013,800.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 16,623 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,576,565. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Vice Chairman Michael Severino sold 100,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.28, for a total transaction of $15,028,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 152,103 shares in the company, valued at approximately $22,858,038.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 463,761 shares of company stock worth $70,609,771 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.08% of the company’s stock.

AbbVie Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:ABBV opened at $153.62 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $149.32 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $149.10. AbbVie Inc. has a 12-month low of $105.56 and a 12-month high of $175.91. The firm has a market cap of $271.46 billion, a PE ratio of 22.04, a PEG ratio of 4.38 and a beta of 0.77. The company has a quick ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.89.

AbbVie (NYSE:ABBV – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Friday, April 29th. The company reported $3.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.15 by $0.01. AbbVie had a net margin of 22.00% and a return on equity of 159.31%. The firm had revenue of $13.36 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.61 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $2.95 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that AbbVie Inc. will post 13.85 earnings per share for the current year.

AbbVie Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 15th will be given a dividend of $1.41 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 14th. This represents a $5.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.67%. AbbVie’s payout ratio is presently 80.92%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts recently weighed in on ABBV shares. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on shares of AbbVie from $122.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 12th. SVB Leerink began coverage on shares of AbbVie in a report on Monday, May 23rd. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $140.00 price target for the company. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of AbbVie from $165.00 to $200.00 in a research note on Monday, May 2nd. Daiwa Capital Markets downgraded shares of AbbVie from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $150.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Friday, May 6th. Finally, Barclays increased their price objective on shares of AbbVie from $150.00 to $174.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $159.69.

AbbVie Company Profile

AbbVie Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells pharmaceuticals in the worldwide. The company offers HUMIRA, a therapy administered as an injection for autoimmune and intestinal Behçet's diseases; SKYRIZI to treat moderate to severe plaque psoriasis in adults; RINVOQ, a JAK inhibitor for the treatment of moderate to severe active rheumatoid arthritis in adult patients; IMBRUVICA to treat adult patients with chronic lymphocytic leukemia (CLL), small lymphocytic lymphoma (SLL), and VENCLEXTA, a BCL-2 inhibitor used to treat adults with CLL or SLL; and MAVYRET to treat patients with chronic HCV genotype 1-6 infection.

