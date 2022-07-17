Daiwa Securities Group Inc. Increases Stake in Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL)

Daiwa Securities Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL – Get Rating) by 0.6% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 115,743 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 704 shares during the quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc.’s holdings in Oracle were worth $9,575,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Oracle by 1.6% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 119,247,252 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $10,399,550,000 after purchasing an additional 1,886,260 shares in the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Oracle by 4.5% in the fourth quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 16,001,088 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $1,395,455,000 after buying an additional 683,095 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Oracle during the 4th quarter valued at about $947,274,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Oracle by 2.8% during the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 8,439,304 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $735,992,000 after acquiring an additional 226,177 shares during the period. Finally, Nordea Investment Management AB increased its holdings in Oracle by 44.3% in the 1st quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 6,366,409 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $531,468,000 after acquiring an additional 1,953,713 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 42.33% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:ORCL opened at $70.74 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $188.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.48, a PEG ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 0.84. Oracle Co. has a 12 month low of $63.76 and a 12 month high of $106.34. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $70.22 and a 200 day moving average price of $76.78.

Oracle ( NYSE:ORCL Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, June 13th. The enterprise software provider reported $1.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.17 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $11.84 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.65 billion. Oracle had a negative return on equity of 193.58% and a net margin of 15.83%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 5.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.40 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Oracle Co. will post 4.43 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 26th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, July 12th will be paid a dividend of $0.32 per share. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.81%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, July 11th. Oracle’s payout ratio is 53.33%.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Oracle in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Oracle from $87.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, June 6th. Daiwa Capital Markets decreased their price target on Oracle from $87.00 to $70.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, June 27th. The Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a “sell” rating and issued a $75.00 price objective on shares of Oracle in a research note on Monday, June 27th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $82.00 target price on Oracle in a research note on Thursday, June 16th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have assigned a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $90.26.

In other news, insider Edward Screven sold 419,174 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.22, for a total transaction of $29,015,224.28. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 2,492,613 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $172,538,671.86. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, CEO Safra Catz sold 1,000,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.08, for a total value of $68,080,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,118,592 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $76,153,743.36. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Edward Screven sold 419,174 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.22, for a total value of $29,015,224.28. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 2,492,613 shares in the company, valued at approximately $172,538,671.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 3,399,174 shares of company stock worth $232,369,224 over the last quarter. Insiders own 39.10% of the company’s stock.

Oracle Corporation offers products and services that address enterprise information technology environments worldwide. Its Oracle cloud software as a service offering include various cloud software applications, including Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise resource planning (ERP), Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise performance management, Oracle Fusion cloud supply chain and manufacturing management, Oracle Fusion cloud human capital management, Oracle Advertising, and NetSuite applications suite, as well as Oracle Fusion Sales, Service, and Marketing.

