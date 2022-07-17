Daiwa Securities Group Inc. Increases Stock Position in Owens Corning (NYSE:OC)

Daiwa Securities Group Inc. increased its position in Owens Corning (NYSE:OC – Get Rating) by 36.6% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 108,693 shares of the construction company’s stock after purchasing an additional 29,130 shares during the period. Daiwa Securities Group Inc.’s holdings in Owens Corning were worth $9,945,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. State Street Corp grew its position in Owens Corning by 9.2% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,890,796 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $442,617,000 after purchasing an additional 413,742 shares during the period. Nordea Investment Management AB grew its position in Owens Corning by 4.9% in the 1st quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 3,830,578 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $359,002,000 after purchasing an additional 177,351 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its position in Owens Corning by 1.4% in the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,051,609 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $276,171,000 after purchasing an additional 40,769 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in Owens Corning by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,158,703 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $195,359,000 after purchasing an additional 13,107 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in Owens Corning by 6.2% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,623,493 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $146,779,000 after purchasing an additional 94,891 shares during the period. 92.55% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on OC. Loop Capital cut their price objective on shares of Owens Corning from $120.00 to $105.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 8th. Barclays cut their price objective on shares of Owens Corning from $100.00 to $91.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price objective on shares of Owens Corning from $90.00 to $77.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, June 23rd. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Owens Corning from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 14th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on shares of Owens Corning from $102.00 to $86.00 in a report on Friday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Owens Corning presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $101.92.

Owens Corning Trading Up 0.2 %

Shares of Owens Corning stock opened at $80.47 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 1.72 and a quick ratio of 1.14. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $85.93 and a 200 day moving average price of $89.32. Owens Corning has a 1 year low of $72.97 and a 1 year high of $101.12. The stock has a market cap of $7.81 billion, a PE ratio of 7.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 1.44.

Owens Corning (NYSE:OC – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The construction company reported $2.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.42 by $0.42. Owens Corning had a net margin of 12.20% and a return on equity of 24.44%. The firm had revenue of $2.35 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.23 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.73 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 22.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that Owens Corning will post 11.69 earnings per share for the current year.

Owens Corning Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 4th. Investors of record on Monday, July 18th will be given a dividend of $0.35 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 15th. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.74%. Owens Corning’s dividend payout ratio is presently 13.23%.

Owens Corning Company Profile

Owens Corning manufactures and markets insulation, roofing, and fiberglass composite materials in the United States, Canada, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates in three segments: Composites, Insulation, and Roofing. The Composites segment manufactures, fabricates, and sells glass reinforcements in the form of fiber; and glass fiber products in the form of fabrics, non-wovens, and other specialized products.

