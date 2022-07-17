Daiwa Securities Group Inc. Purchases 16,097 Shares of Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT)

Daiwa Securities Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT – Get Rating) by 110.3% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 30,690 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after buying an additional 16,097 shares during the quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc.’s holdings in Lockheed Martin were worth $13,547,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Lockheed Martin by 1.6% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 17,560,981 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $6,241,348,000 after buying an additional 274,160 shares during the last quarter. Capital World Investors grew its stake in Lockheed Martin by 9.4% during the fourth quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 13,462,533 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $4,784,686,000 after buying an additional 1,152,397 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in Lockheed Martin by 4.4% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 4,991,404 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $1,773,996,000 after buying an additional 212,470 shares during the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors lifted its position in shares of Lockheed Martin by 16.1% during the fourth quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 3,288,398 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $1,168,730,000 after purchasing an additional 456,524 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp lifted its position in shares of Lockheed Martin by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 2,543,681 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $904,049,000 after purchasing an additional 12,424 shares in the last quarter. 78.89% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Lockheed Martin Trading Down 0.5 %

LMT opened at $398.38 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $428.06 and its two-hundred day moving average is $420.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a current ratio of 1.27. The firm has a market cap of $106.01 billion, a PE ratio of 17.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.78 and a beta of 0.73. Lockheed Martin Co. has a twelve month low of $324.23 and a twelve month high of $479.99.

Lockheed Martin Dividend Announcement

Lockheed Martin ( NYSE:LMT Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 19th. The aerospace company reported $6.44 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $6.22 by $0.22. The company had revenue of $14.96 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.49 billion. Lockheed Martin had a net margin of 9.45% and a return on equity of 81.35%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $6.56 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Lockheed Martin Co. will post 26.74 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 23rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 1st will be issued a $2.80 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 31st. This represents a $11.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.81%. Lockheed Martin’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 49.47%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director John Donovan bought 568 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 21st. The shares were bought at an average cost of $440.55 per share, for a total transaction of $250,232.40. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 568 shares in the company, valued at approximately $250,232.40. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.17% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

LMT has been the topic of a number of research reports. Susquehanna upped their target price on shares of Lockheed Martin from $515.00 to $539.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 20th. Seaport Res Ptn reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Lockheed Martin in a research report on Tuesday, April 19th. Argus upped their target price on shares of Lockheed Martin from $415.00 to $500.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 20th. Susquehanna Bancshares upped their target price on shares of Lockheed Martin from $515.00 to $539.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 20th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of Lockheed Martin from $486.00 to $496.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 20th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $449.17.

About Lockheed Martin

(Get Rating)

Lockheed Martin Corporation, a security and aerospace company, engages in the research, design, development, manufacture, integration, and sustainment of technology systems, products, and services worldwide. It operates through four segments: Aeronautics, Missiles and Fire Control, Rotary and Mission Systems, and Space.

Further Reading

