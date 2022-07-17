Daiwa Securities Group Inc. Purchases 5,737 Shares of United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS)

Daiwa Securities Group Inc. lifted its stake in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS – Get Rating) by 11.4% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 55,860 shares of the transportation company’s stock after buying an additional 5,737 shares during the period. Daiwa Securities Group Inc.’s holdings in United Parcel Service were worth $11,979,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Northwest Bancshares Inc. lifted its stake in shares of United Parcel Service by 3.4% in the first quarter. Northwest Bancshares Inc. now owns 4,098 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $879,000 after buying an additional 136 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in United Parcel Service by 7.1% in the first quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 207,381 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $44,475,000 after purchasing an additional 13,672 shares in the last quarter. North Star Asset Management Inc. raised its position in United Parcel Service by 0.3% in the first quarter. North Star Asset Management Inc. now owns 23,458 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $5,031,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. Cozad Asset Management Inc. raised its position in United Parcel Service by 98.5% in the first quarter. Cozad Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,217 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $475,000 after purchasing an additional 1,100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Addison Advisors LLC raised its position in United Parcel Service by 1,077.3% in the first quarter. Addison Advisors LLC now owns 518 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $111,000 after purchasing an additional 474 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 57.85% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts recently issued reports on UPS shares. Barclays set a $220.00 price target on shares of United Parcel Service in a research report on Monday, June 6th. Stephens dropped their price target on shares of United Parcel Service from $240.00 to $220.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. Loop Capital raised shares of United Parcel Service from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $232.00 to $189.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 14th. Wolfe Research lowered shares of United Parcel Service from a “peer perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 12th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on shares of United Parcel Service from $226.00 to $225.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, June 27th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $221.62.

United Parcel Service Price Performance

UPS opened at $182.59 on Friday. United Parcel Service, Inc. has a one year low of $165.34 and a one year high of $233.72. The stock has a market capitalization of $159.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28, a current ratio of 1.52 and a quick ratio of 1.52. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $179.20 and its 200-day simple moving average is $196.52.

United Parcel Service (NYSE:UPS – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 26th. The transportation company reported $3.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.87 by $0.18. United Parcel Service had a net margin of 10.90% and a return on equity of 82.94%. The firm had revenue of $24.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $23.80 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.77 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.5% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that United Parcel Service, Inc. will post 12.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

United Parcel Service Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 2nd. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 16th were paid a $1.52 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 13th. This represents a $6.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.33%. United Parcel Service’s payout ratio is presently 49.63%.

About United Parcel Service

United Parcel Service, Inc provides letter and package delivery, transportation, logistics, and related services. It operates through two segments, U.S. Domestic Package and International Package. The U.S. Domestic Package segment offers time-definite delivery of letters, documents, small packages, and palletized freight through air and ground services in the United States.

