Daiwa Securities Group Inc. Raises Stake in Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX)

Daiwa Securities Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX – Get Rating) by 8.5% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 113,037 shares of the coffee company’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,830 shares during the quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc.’s holdings in Starbucks were worth $10,283,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SBUX. Tobam purchased a new stake in shares of Starbucks during the 1st quarter worth $198,000. United Asset Strategies Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Starbucks during the 4th quarter valued at about $515,000. Cim LLC increased its stake in shares of Starbucks by 11.6% during the 1st quarter. Cim LLC now owns 4,036 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $326,000 after acquiring an additional 420 shares during the last quarter. Greystone Financial Group LLC increased its position in Starbucks by 30.5% during the 4th quarter. Greystone Financial Group LLC now owns 78,548 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $9,188,000 after purchasing an additional 18,364 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Benjamin Edwards Inc. increased its position in Starbucks by 65.2% during the 4th quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 1,513 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $177,000 after purchasing an additional 597 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.21% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

SBUX has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Cowen decreased their price target on Starbucks from $115.00 to $94.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 4th. MKM Partners reduced their price objective on Starbucks from $105.00 to $98.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 4th. TheStreet lowered Starbucks from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Friday, April 22nd. Robert W. Baird dropped their target price on Starbucks from $95.00 to $85.00 in a research report on Monday, April 25th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lowered their price target on Starbucks from $115.00 to $105.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 4th. Fourteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $102.24.

Starbucks Price Performance

Shares of SBUX stock opened at $79.62 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $75.63 and its 200 day simple moving average is $85.48. The firm has a market cap of $91.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.35, a P/E/G ratio of 2.35 and a beta of 0.93. Starbucks Co. has a one year low of $68.39 and a one year high of $126.32.

Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The coffee company reported $0.59 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.60 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $7.64 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.60 billion. Starbucks had a net margin of 14.07% and a negative return on equity of 53.43%. Starbucks’s quarterly revenue was up 14.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.62 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Starbucks Co. will post 2.87 earnings per share for the current year.

Starbucks Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 12th will be paid a $0.49 dividend. This represents a $1.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.46%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 11th. Starbucks’s dividend payout ratio is currently 52.55%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Starbucks news, CEO Howard D. Schultz acquired 72,500 shares of Starbucks stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 12th. The shares were bought at an average price of $68.85 per share, with a total value of $4,991,625.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 19,606,960 shares in the company, valued at $1,349,939,196. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, CEO Howard D. Schultz acquired 137,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 10th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $72.67 per share, for a total transaction of $9,992,125.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 19,534,460 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,419,569,208.20. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Howard D. Schultz acquired 72,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 12th. The stock was bought at an average price of $68.85 per share, with a total value of $4,991,625.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 19,606,960 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,349,939,196. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 0.27% of the company’s stock.

About Starbucks

(Get Rating)

Starbucks Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a roaster, marketer, and retailer of specialty coffee worldwide. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Channel Development. Its stores offer coffee and tea beverages, roasted whole beans and ground coffees, single serve products, and ready-to-drink beverages; and various food products, such as pastries, breakfast sandwiches, and lunch items.

