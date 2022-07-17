Daiwa Securities Group Inc. Raises Stock Holdings in Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV)

Daiwa Securities Group Inc. increased its position in Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV – Get Rating) by 4.4% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 103,941 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,351 shares during the period. Daiwa Securities Group Inc.’s holdings in Fiserv were worth $10,539,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Cornell Pochily Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Fiserv during the 1st quarter valued at $229,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Fiserv by 2.1% in the 1st quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 225,866 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $22,903,000 after purchasing an additional 4,600 shares in the last quarter. Cozad Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Fiserv by 3.1% in the 1st quarter. Cozad Asset Management Inc. now owns 60,441 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $6,129,000 after purchasing an additional 1,840 shares in the last quarter. Addison Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Fiserv by 29.2% in the 1st quarter. Addison Advisors LLC now owns 9,212 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $934,000 after purchasing an additional 2,080 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AustralianSuper Pty Ltd boosted its stake in Fiserv by 22.8% in the 1st quarter. AustralianSuper Pty Ltd now owns 338,342 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $34,308,000 after purchasing an additional 62,818 shares in the last quarter. 97.24% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Fiserv news, Director Holdings L.P. Valueact bought 291,659 shares of Fiserv stock in a transaction on Monday, June 13th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $89.65 per share, for a total transaction of $26,147,229.35. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 14,439,435 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,294,495,347.75. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, COO Guy Chiarello sold 43,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $104.31, for a total transaction of $4,485,330.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 216,864 shares in the company, valued at $22,621,083.84. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Holdings L.P. Valueact purchased 291,659 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 13th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $89.65 per share, for a total transaction of $26,147,229.35. Following the purchase, the director now owns 14,439,435 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,294,495,347.75. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have acquired a total of 1,404,234 shares of company stock worth $131,032,589 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Cowen cut shares of Fiserv from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $144.00 to $126.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 12th. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Fiserv in a research report on Tuesday, May 17th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $108.00 price target for the company. Wells Fargo & Company lowered shares of Fiserv from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $123.00 to $97.00 in a report on Thursday. Stephens started coverage on shares of Fiserv in a report on Wednesday, April 6th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $110.00 target price for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of Fiserv from $118.00 to $98.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, June 21st. Twelve research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $122.85.

FISV stock opened at $94.16 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $94.40 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $98.69. Fiserv, Inc. has a twelve month low of $87.03 and a twelve month high of $119.86. The firm has a market cap of $61.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.78, a PEG ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 0.82.

Fiserv (NASDAQ:FISV – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The business services provider reported $1.40 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.35 by $0.05. Fiserv had a return on equity of 12.05% and a net margin of 10.23%. The business had revenue of $4.14 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.85 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.17 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 10.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Fiserv, Inc. will post 6.47 earnings per share for the current year.

Fiserv, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides payment and financial services technology worldwide. The company operates through Acceptance, Fintech, and Payments segments. The Acceptance segment provides point-of-sale merchant acquiring and digital commerce services; mobile payment services; security and fraud protection products; Carat, an omnichannel commerce solution; Clover, a cloud-based point-of-sale and business management platform; and Clover Connect, an independent software vendors platform.

