Daiwa Securities Group Inc. Sells 3,900 Shares of Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C)

Daiwa Securities Group Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C – Get Rating) by 2.1% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 185,695 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,900 shares during the period. Daiwa Securities Group Inc.’s holdings in Citigroup were worth $9,916,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in C. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in Citigroup by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 92,061,999 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,559,624,000 after purchasing an additional 1,082,829 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in Citigroup by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 33,753,519 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,033,390,000 after acquiring an additional 319,525 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. increased its position in Citigroup by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 16,812,744 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,015,320,000 after acquiring an additional 142,512 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can increased its position in Citigroup by 24.9% in the 4th quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 16,339,049 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,139,484,000 after acquiring an additional 3,257,303 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Citigroup in the 4th quarter valued at about $889,483,000. 74.91% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Citigroup alerts:

Citigroup Price Performance

NYSE:C opened at $49.98 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42, a current ratio of 0.92 and a quick ratio of 0.92. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $48.77 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $55.27. Citigroup Inc. has a one year low of $43.44 and a one year high of $74.64. The company has a market cap of $99.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.39, a P/E/G ratio of 0.65 and a beta of 1.60.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Citigroup ( NYSE:C Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 15th. The company reported $2.19 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.62 by $0.57. Citigroup had a net margin of 22.95% and a return on equity of 10.96%. The business had revenue of $19.64 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $18.32 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.84 earnings per share. Citigroup’s revenue was up 10.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that Citigroup Inc. will post 6.82 earnings per share for the current year.

C has been the subject of several research reports. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of Citigroup from $57.00 to $46.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 12th. Credit Suisse Group cut shares of Citigroup from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $58.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Friday, May 27th. Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of Citigroup from $73.00 to $67.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 6th. Seaport Res Ptn reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Citigroup in a research note on Friday, July 8th. Finally, Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on shares of Citigroup from $70.00 to $62.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Citigroup currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $65.23.

Citigroup Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Citigroup Inc, a diversified financial services holding company, provides various financial products and services to consumers, corporations, governments, and institutions in North America, Latin America, Asia, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company operates in two segments, Global Consumer Banking (GCB) and Institutional Clients Group (ICG).

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding C? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Citigroup Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Citigroup and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.