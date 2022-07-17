Data I/O Co. (NASDAQ:DAIO) Short Interest Update

Data I/O Co. (NASDAQ:DAIO – Get Rating) saw a significant increase in short interest during the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 3,600 shares, an increase of 157.1% from the June 15th total of 1,400 shares. Approximately 0.1% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 11,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.3 days.

Data I/O Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ DAIO opened at $2.95 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $3.12 and a 200 day moving average price of $3.93. Data I/O has a 52-week low of $2.95 and a 52-week high of $7.52.

Data I/O (NASDAQ:DAIO – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 28th. The electronics maker reported ($0.21) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $4.97 million for the quarter. Data I/O had a negative net margin of 8.24% and a negative return on equity of 10.56%.

Separately, TheStreet downgraded shares of Data I/O from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 4th.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Data I/O stock. Kanen Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in Data I/O Co. (NASDAQ:DAIO – Get Rating) by 159.2% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 593,461 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after buying an additional 364,490 shares during the quarter. Data I/O comprises approximately 0.9% of Kanen Wealth Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 17th biggest holding. Kanen Wealth Management LLC owned 6.88% of Data I/O worth $2,736,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. 37.31% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Data I/O Corporation engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of programming and security deployment systems and services for electronic device manufacturers in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company's programming system products are used to program integrated circuits (ICs) with the specific data necessary for the ICs.

