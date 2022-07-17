DAVIDsTEA (NASDAQ:DTEA) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of DAVIDsTEA (NASDAQ:DTEA – Get Rating) in a report issued on Saturday. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the stock.

DAVIDsTEA Trading Up 3.3 %

DTEA opened at $1.27 on Friday. DAVIDsTEA has a 12-month low of $1.12 and a 12-month high of $4.69. The firm has a market capitalization of $33.58 million, a PE ratio of 0.59 and a beta of 2.93. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $1.79 and a two-hundred day moving average of $2.54.

DAVIDsTEA (NASDAQ:DTEA – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, June 14th. The company reported ($0.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. DAVIDsTEA had a negative return on equity of 6.62% and a net margin of 73.62%. The business had revenue of $16.13 million for the quarter.

DAVIDsTEA Company Profile

DAVIDsTEA Inc operates as a specialty tea retailer in Canada and the United States. It offers loose-leaf teas, pre-packaged teas, tea sachets, and tea-related gifts; tea accessories, including tea mugs, travel mugs, teacup sets, teapots, tea makers, kettles, infusers, filters, frothers, tins, and spoons; and food and beverages.

