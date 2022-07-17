DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale Acquires 229,563 Shares of Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM)

DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale boosted its holdings in shares of Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM – Get Rating) by 11.0% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 2,319,305 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after buying an additional 229,563 shares during the period. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale owned approximately 0.05% of Exxon Mobil worth $194,799,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in XOM. Nordea Investment Management AB lifted its stake in Exxon Mobil by 1.4% during the fourth quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 853,434 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $52,128,000 after purchasing an additional 12,068 shares during the last quarter. Concord Wealth Partners lifted its stake in Exxon Mobil by 96.1% during the fourth quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 10,153 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $621,000 after purchasing an additional 4,975 shares during the last quarter. Asset Dedication LLC lifted its stake in Exxon Mobil by 8.4% during the fourth quarter. Asset Dedication LLC now owns 42,114 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $2,580,000 after purchasing an additional 3,264 shares during the last quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in Exxon Mobil by 25.9% during the fourth quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC now owns 23,519 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,439,000 after purchasing an additional 4,844 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Diligent Investors LLC lifted its stake in Exxon Mobil by 11.2% during the fourth quarter. Diligent Investors LLC now owns 5,756 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $352,000 after purchasing an additional 578 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 54.07% of the company’s stock.

XOM opened at $84.54 on Friday. Exxon Mobil Co. has a one year low of $52.10 and a one year high of $105.57. The firm has a market capitalization of $356.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.02, a PEG ratio of 0.30 and a beta of 1.07. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $91.18 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $83.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 1.07 and a quick ratio of 0.76.

Exxon Mobil ( NYSE:XOM Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Friday, April 29th. The oil and gas company reported $2.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.25 by ($0.18). Exxon Mobil had a return on equity of 16.97% and a net margin of 8.14%. The firm had revenue of $90.50 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $83.57 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.65 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 53.0% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that Exxon Mobil Co. will post 11.28 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 13th were given a $0.88 dividend. This represents a $3.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.16%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 12th. Exxon Mobil’s dividend payout ratio is currently 58.37%.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Barclays lifted their price target on Exxon Mobil from $98.00 to $111.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 31st. StockNews.com downgraded Exxon Mobil from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, May 2nd. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Exxon Mobil from $103.00 to $107.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, June 6th. Citigroup lifted their price objective on Exxon Mobil from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, May 19th. Finally, Truist Financial lifted their price objective on Exxon Mobil from $75.00 to $84.00 in a report on Thursday, April 21st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $90.48.

In other news, VP Darrin L. Talley sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $96.65, for a total value of $241,625.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 32,510 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,142,091.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, VP Darrin L. Talley sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $96.65, for a total value of $241,625.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 32,510 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,142,091.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, VP Darrin L. Talley sold 2,147 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.81, for a total value of $220,733.07. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 30,363 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,121,620.03. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.04% of the company’s stock.

Exxon Mobil Corporation explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas in the United States and internationally. It operates through Upstream, Downstream, and Chemical segments. The company is also involved in the manufacture, trade, transport, and sale of crude oil, natural gas, petroleum products, petrochemicals, and other specialty products; manufactures and sells petrochemicals, including olefins, polyolefins, aromatics, and various other petrochemicals; and captures and stores carbon, hydrogen, and biofuels.

