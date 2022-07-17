DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale Boosts Holdings in IDEX Co. (NYSE:IEX)

DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale raised its holdings in IDEX Co. (NYSE:IEX – Get Rating) by 1.5% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 60,007 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 865 shares during the quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale owned 0.08% of IDEX worth $11,739,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Allworth Financial LP boosted its stake in shares of IDEX by 1,072.7% during the 1st quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 129 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 118 shares in the last quarter. CVA Family Office LLC purchased a new stake in shares of IDEX during the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. Riverview Trust Co purchased a new stake in shares of IDEX during the 1st quarter worth about $27,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of IDEX during the 4th quarter worth about $31,000. Finally, Quent Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of IDEX during the 4th quarter worth about $46,000. 96.95% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get IDEX alerts:

IDEX Stock Up 2.7 %

IEX stock opened at $186.26 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $14.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.90, a PEG ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a current ratio of 3.59, a quick ratio of 2.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. IDEX Co. has a 12 month low of $172.18 and a 12 month high of $240.33. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $185.06 and a two-hundred day moving average of $195.27.

IDEX Dividend Announcement

IDEX ( NYSE:IEX Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 26th. The industrial products company reported $1.96 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.74 by $0.22. The company had revenue of $751.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $721.21 million. IDEX had a net margin of 16.65% and a return on equity of 18.61%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.51 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that IDEX Co. will post 7.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 15th will be paid a $0.60 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 14th. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.29%. IDEX’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 38.52%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their target price on shares of IDEX from $244.00 to $231.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 18th. DA Davidson restated a “neutral” rating on shares of IDEX in a research report on Thursday, April 28th. Oppenheimer upgraded shares of IDEX from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $215.00 price target for the company in a research report on Thursday. Loop Capital reduced their price target on shares of IDEX from $225.00 to $210.00 in a research report on Monday, April 4th. Finally, Mizuho reduced their price target on shares of IDEX from $233.00 to $205.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 28th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $225.27.

About IDEX

(Get Rating)

IDEX Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides applied solutions worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Fluid & Metering Technologies (FMT), Health & Science Technologies (HST), and Fire & Safety/Diversified Products (FSDP). The FMT segment designs, produces, and distributes positive displacement pumps, small volume provers, flow meters, injectors, and other fluid-handling pump modules and systems, as well as offers flow monitoring and other services for the food, chemical, general industrial, water and wastewater, agricultural, and energy industries.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IEX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for IDEX Co. (NYSE:IEX – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for IDEX Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for IDEX and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.