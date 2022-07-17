DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale Decreases Holdings in HDFC Bank Limited (NYSE:HDB)

DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale decreased its position in shares of HDFC Bank Limited (NYSE:HDB – Get Rating) by 4.5% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 180,873 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 8,604 shares during the quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale’s holdings in HDFC Bank were worth $11,074,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of HDB. GQG Partners LLC lifted its stake in HDFC Bank by 1,108.6% in the 4th quarter. GQG Partners LLC now owns 7,387,960 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $480,732,000 after buying an additional 6,776,659 shares in the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in HDFC Bank in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $177,729,000. Schroder Investment Management Group lifted its stake in HDFC Bank by 36.7% in the 4th quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 9,948,908 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $215,792,000 after buying an additional 2,670,315 shares in the last quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. lifted its stake in HDFC Bank by 399.9% in the 4th quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 1,811,266 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $117,860,000 after buying an additional 1,448,921 shares in the last quarter. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. lifted its stake in HDFC Bank by 16.1% in the 4th quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 8,050,576 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $523,851,000 after buying an additional 1,118,665 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 17.50% of the company’s stock.

Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on HDFC Bank in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company.

Shares of HDB opened at $58.00 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $55.80 and a two-hundred day moving average of $60.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.39 and a current ratio of 0.08. The company has a market capitalization of $106.58 billion, a PE ratio of 21.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.81 and a beta of 0.76. HDFC Bank Limited has a fifty-two week low of $50.61 and a fifty-two week high of $79.39.

HDFC Bank (NYSE:HDB – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 18th. The bank reported $0.75 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $3.82 billion during the quarter. HDFC Bank had a return on equity of 16.33% and a net margin of 22.68%. As a group, analysts forecast that HDFC Bank Limited will post 3.14 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed an annual dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 12th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 12th were issued a dividend of $0.522 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 0.93%. This is an increase from HDFC Bank’s previous annual dividend of $0.21. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 11th. HDFC Bank’s dividend payout ratio is presently 18.91%.

HDFC Bank Limited provides various banking and financial services to individuals and businesses in India, Bahrain, Hong Kong, and Dubai. It operates in Treasury, Retail Banking, Wholesale Banking, Other Banking Business, and Unallocated segments. The company accepts savings, salary, current, rural, public provident fund, pension, and Demat accounts; fixed and recurring deposits; and safe deposit lockers; as well as offshore accounts and deposits, overdrafts against fixed deposits, and sweep-in facilities.

