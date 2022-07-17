DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale Grows Holdings in Align Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALGN)

DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale increased its position in Align Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALGN – Get Rating) by 15.6% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 24,199 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,269 shares during the quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale’s holdings in Align Technology were worth $10,802,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ALGN. Tsfg LLC increased its holdings in Align Technology by 200.0% in the 1st quarter. Tsfg LLC now owns 75 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. purchased a new stake in Align Technology in the 4th quarter worth approximately $39,000. Trust Co. of Vermont purchased a new stake in Align Technology in the 4th quarter worth approximately $49,000. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. increased its holdings in Align Technology by 3,733.3% in the 1st quarter. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. now owns 115 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $50,000 after acquiring an additional 112 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Allworth Financial LP grew its holdings in Align Technology by 11,400.0% during the 1st quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 115 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $50,000 after buying an additional 114 shares in the last quarter. 88.17% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, Director C Raymond Larkin, Jr. purchased 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 13th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $264.42 per share, for a total transaction of $264,420.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 18,190 shares in the company, valued at $4,809,799.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In related news, CEO Joseph M. Hogan purchased 6,700 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 4th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $298.48 per share, for a total transaction of $1,999,816.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 174,801 shares in the company, valued at $52,174,602.48. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director C Raymond Larkin, Jr. purchased 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 13th. The stock was bought at an average price of $264.42 per share, with a total value of $264,420.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 18,190 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,809,799.80. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.64% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

ALGN has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. UBS Group cut their price objective on shares of Align Technology from $620.00 to $500.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 26th. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of Align Technology from $524.00 to $479.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, June 15th. TheStreet lowered shares of Align Technology from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Monday, April 25th. Robert W. Baird cut their price objective on shares of Align Technology from $625.00 to $510.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 28th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus cut their price objective on shares of Align Technology from $425.00 to $375.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $504.57.

ALGN stock opened at $254.88 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $258.75 and a 200 day moving average price of $389.58. Align Technology, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $225.86 and a fifty-two week high of $737.45. The firm has a market cap of $20.09 billion, a PE ratio of 28.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.96 and a beta of 1.77.

Align Technology (NASDAQ:ALGN – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.70 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.99 by ($0.29). Align Technology had a net margin of 17.51% and a return on equity of 19.90%. The business had revenue of $973.22 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.51 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Align Technology, Inc. will post 8.89 EPS for the current year.

Align Technology, Inc, a medical device company, designs, manufactures, and markets Invisalign clear aligners and iTero intraoral scanners and services for orthodontists and general practitioner dentists, and restorative and aesthetic dentistry. It operates in two segments, Clear Aligner; and Scanners and Services.

