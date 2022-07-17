DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale Grows Stock Position in State Street Co. (NYSE:STT)

DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale grew its holdings in shares of State Street Co. (NYSE:STT – Get Rating) by 4.2% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 120,647 shares of the asset manager’s stock after buying an additional 4,899 shares during the period. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale’s holdings in State Street were worth $10,941,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in State Street by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 221,611 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $19,306,000 after buying an additional 763 shares during the last quarter. Fortem Financial Group LLC lifted its holdings in State Street by 6.8% during the 1st quarter. Fortem Financial Group LLC now owns 16,678 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $1,453,000 after buying an additional 1,069 shares during the last quarter. Comerica Bank lifted its holdings in State Street by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 46,515 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $3,531,000 after buying an additional 486 shares during the last quarter. Ninety One SA PTY Ltd lifted its holdings in State Street by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. Ninety One SA PTY Ltd now owns 28,067 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $2,534,000 after buying an additional 241 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. lifted its holdings in State Street by 3.6% during the 1st quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. now owns 9,285 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $809,000 after buying an additional 320 shares during the last quarter. 91.48% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts have issued reports on STT shares. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on State Street from $90.00 to $80.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on State Street from $82.00 to $74.50 in a research report on Monday, July 11th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on State Street in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on State Street from $106.00 to $86.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 6th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on State Street from $67.00 to $65.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $84.21.

State Street Price Performance

STT stock opened at $65.67 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $66.28 and its 200 day moving average price is $80.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a current ratio of 0.52. State Street Co. has a 1 year low of $58.79 and a 1 year high of $104.87. The firm has a market cap of $24.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.90, a PEG ratio of 1.03 and a beta of 1.60.

State Street (NYSE:STT – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 14th. The asset manager reported $1.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.47 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $3.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.03 billion. State Street had a net margin of 22.82% and a return on equity of 11.59%. State Street’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.47 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that State Street Co. will post 7.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

State Street Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 11th. Investors of record on Friday, July 1st were paid a $0.57 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 30th. This represents a $2.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.47%. State Street’s payout ratio is currently 30.89%.

State Street Company Profile

State Street Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides a range of financial products and services to institutional investors worldwide. The company offers investment servicing products and services, including custody; product accounting; daily pricing and administration; master trust and master custody; depotbank services; record-keeping; cash management; foreign exchange, brokerage and other trading services; securities finance and enhanced custody products; deposit and short-term investment facilities; loans and lease financing; investment manager and alternative investment manager operations outsourcing; performance, risk, and compliance analytics; and financial data management to support institutional investors.

