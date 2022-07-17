DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale Has $11.01 Million Stake in VMware, Inc. (NYSE:VMW)

DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale boosted its position in shares of VMware, Inc. (NYSE:VMW – Get Rating) by 30.6% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 95,170 shares of the virtualization software provider’s stock after buying an additional 22,293 shares during the period. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale’s holdings in VMware were worth $11,012,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. IFM Investors Pty Ltd grew its stake in VMware by 20.6% during the first quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 33,223 shares of the virtualization software provider’s stock worth $3,783,000 after buying an additional 5,686 shares in the last quarter. Rheos Capital Works Inc. acquired a new stake in VMware during the fourth quarter worth about $17,382,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of VMware by 148.5% in the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,371,746 shares of the virtualization software provider’s stock valued at $158,959,000 after purchasing an additional 819,811 shares in the last quarter. Jacobs & Co. CA acquired a new stake in shares of VMware in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,496,000. Finally, Ameritas Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of VMware in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $728,000. 47.04% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

VMW has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Mizuho raised their price target on shares of VMware to $138.00 in a research note on Friday, May 27th. Piper Sandler downgraded shares of VMware from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $142.50 price target on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, May 26th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of VMware from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 27th. Jefferies Financial Group cut their target price on shares of VMware from $125.00 to $105.00 in a research report on Monday, May 23rd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on shares of VMware from $135.00 to $142.50 in a research report on Tuesday, May 31st. Twelve investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, VMware has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $139.91.

NYSE:VMW opened at $110.62 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $115.28 and a 200-day moving average of $117.11. The firm has a market capitalization of $46.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.58, a P/E/G ratio of 0.95 and a beta of 0.70. The company has a quick ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90. VMware, Inc. has a twelve month low of $91.53 and a twelve month high of $167.83.

VMware (NYSE:VMW – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 26th. The virtualization software provider reported $1.28 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.56 by ($0.28). The company had revenue of $3.09 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.19 billion. VMware had a net margin of 12.65% and a return on equity of 41.24%. The business’s revenue was up 3.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.24 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that VMware, Inc. will post 4.56 EPS for the current year.

In other news, EVP Amy Fliegelman Olli sold 18,338 shares of VMware stock in a transaction on Monday, May 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.00, for a total value of $2,292,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 77,034 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,629,250. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other VMware news, EVP Amy Fliegelman Olli sold 18,338 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.00, for a total transaction of $2,292,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 77,034 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,629,250. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Zane Rowe sold 9,148 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $129.05, for a total transaction of $1,180,549.40. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 189,117 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $24,405,548.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 42,369 shares of company stock worth $5,413,470 in the last quarter. 40.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

VMware, Inc provides software solutions in the areas of modern applications, cloud management and infrastructure, networking, security, and digital workspaces in the United States and internationally. It offers VMware multi-cloud solutions, including VMware vSphere, a data center infrastructure that provides the fundamental compute layer; vSAN and VxRail, which offers holistic data storage and protection options to applications running on vSphere; and vRealize Cloud Management solutions that manages hybrid and multi-cloud environments running in virtual machines and containers, as well as VMware Cloud Foundation, a cloud platform that combines its vSphere, vSAN, and NSX with vRealize Cloud Management into an integrated stack and delivers enterprise-ready cloud infrastructure for private and public clouds.

