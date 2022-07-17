DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale Has $11.14 Million Position in Zscaler, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZS)

DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale grew its stake in Zscaler, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZS – Get Rating) by 144.9% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 46,095 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 27,271 shares during the period. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale’s holdings in Zscaler were worth $11,139,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. M&T Bank Corp boosted its position in Zscaler by 2.2% during the 4th quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 2,030 shares of the company’s stock worth $653,000 after buying an additional 43 shares during the period. B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. boosted its position in Zscaler by 2.8% during the 4th quarter. B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. now owns 1,713 shares of the company’s stock worth $550,000 after buying an additional 47 shares during the period. Spearhead Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in Zscaler by 2.1% during the 4th quarter. Spearhead Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,299 shares of the company’s stock worth $739,000 after buying an additional 48 shares during the period. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC boosted its position in Zscaler by 4.1% during the 1st quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC now owns 1,273 shares of the company’s stock worth $307,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the period. Finally, Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its position in Zscaler by 4.1% during the 1st quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,328 shares of the company’s stock worth $320,000 after buying an additional 52 shares during the period. 43.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, COO Dali Rajic sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $155.80, for a total value of $3,895,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 231,574 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $36,079,229.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In related news, COO Dali Rajic sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $155.80, for a total value of $3,895,000.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 231,574 shares in the company, valued at approximately $36,079,229.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, President Amit Sinha sold 9,975 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $136.67, for a total value of $1,363,283.25. Following the completion of the sale, the president now owns 266,124 shares in the company, valued at $36,371,167.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 49,710 shares of company stock valued at $7,275,302. 20.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Zscaler Price Performance

Several research firms recently commented on ZS. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on shares of Zscaler from $350.00 to $200.00 and set a “na” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 16th. Piper Sandler lowered their price target on shares of Zscaler from $260.00 to $160.00 in a report on Friday, May 27th. UBS Group lowered their price target on shares of Zscaler from $325.00 to $200.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 27th. Cowen lowered their price target on shares of Zscaler from $405.00 to $194.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 27th. Finally, Barclays raised their price target on shares of Zscaler from $147.00 to $168.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, May 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and twenty-five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $248.26.

ZS opened at $149.32 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.80, a current ratio of 2.24 and a quick ratio of 2.24. The company has a market capitalization of $21.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -55.93 and a beta of 1.09. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $150.73 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $208.70. Zscaler, Inc. has a 1 year low of $125.12 and a 1 year high of $376.11.

Zscaler (NASDAQ:ZS – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 26th. The company reported ($0.61) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.63) by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $286.81 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $271.47 million. Zscaler had a negative net margin of 38.52% and a negative return on equity of 58.37%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 62.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.30) EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Zscaler, Inc. will post -2.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Zscaler Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Zscaler, Inc operates as a cloud security company worldwide. The company provides Zscaler Internet Access solution that provides users, servers, operational technology, Internet of Things device secure access to externally managed applications, including software-as-a-service (SaaS) applications and Internet destinations; and Zscaler Private Access solution, which is designed to provide access to managed applications hosted internally in data centers, and private or public clouds.

Featured Articles

