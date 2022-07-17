DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale Has $11.67 Million Stock Position in Franklin Electric Co., Inc. (NASDAQ:FELE)

DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale lifted its stake in Franklin Electric Co., Inc. (NASDAQ:FELE – Get Rating) by 4.8% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 136,633 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,255 shares during the period. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale owned approximately 0.29% of Franklin Electric worth $11,670,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of FELE. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in Franklin Electric during the fourth quarter worth $198,321,000. Allianz Asset Management GmbH boosted its stake in Franklin Electric by 11.2% during the fourth quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 1,022,495 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $96,687,000 after buying an additional 102,989 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its stake in Franklin Electric by 1.8% during the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 773,189 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $73,112,000 after buying an additional 13,522 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Franklin Electric by 5.7% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 745,001 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $70,447,000 after buying an additional 40,450 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP boosted its stake in Franklin Electric by 5.0% during the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 423,967 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $40,090,000 after buying an additional 20,061 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.59% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Franklin Electric from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, July 11th. Seaport Res Ptn raised Franklin Electric from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. Robert W. Baird cut Franklin Electric from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $75.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Thursday. Finally, Northcoast Research assumed coverage on Franklin Electric in a report on Friday. They set a “buy” rating and a $82.00 price objective for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Franklin Electric currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $84.00.

Insider Activity at Franklin Electric

Franklin Electric Stock Up 3.2 %

In related news, VP Paul Chhabra sold 12,236 shares of Franklin Electric stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.02, for a total value of $856,764.72. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 10,911 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $763,988.22. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . In related news, VP Paul Chhabra sold 12,236 shares of Franklin Electric stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.02, for a total value of $856,764.72. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 10,911 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $763,988.22. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Also, CFO Jeffery L. Taylor acquired 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 9th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $70.36 per share, with a total value of $140,720.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief financial officer now directly owns 12,539 shares in the company, valued at approximately $882,244.04. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Insiders sold 29,565 shares of company stock valued at $2,162,514 over the last ninety days. 3.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ FELE opened at $73.71 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $3.41 billion, a PE ratio of 22.40 and a beta of 0.98. The business has a fifty day moving average of $72.48 and a two-hundred day moving average of $79.72. Franklin Electric Co., Inc. has a 52-week low of $68.27 and a 52-week high of $96.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a current ratio of 1.70.

Franklin Electric (NASDAQ:FELE – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 26th. The industrial products company reported $0.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.63 by $0.01. Franklin Electric had a return on equity of 16.08% and a net margin of 8.75%. The company had revenue of $451.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $424.62 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.59 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 35.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Franklin Electric Co., Inc. will post 3.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Franklin Electric Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 19th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 5th were issued a $0.195 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 4th. This represents a $0.78 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.06%. Franklin Electric’s dividend payout ratio is 23.71%.

Franklin Electric Profile

Franklin Electric Co, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and distributes water and fuel pumping systems worldwide. It operates through three segments: Water Systems, Fueling Systems, and Distribution. The Water Systems segment offers submersible motors, pumps, drives, electronic controls, water treatment systems, monitoring devices, and related parts and equipment.

