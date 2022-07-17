DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale Has $11.75 Million Stock Position in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. (NYSE:AJG)

DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale lifted its stake in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. (NYSE:AJG – Get Rating) by 1.2% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 66,491 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 810 shares during the period. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale’s holdings in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. were worth $11,747,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of AJG. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC grew its position in shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. by 2.8% during the 4th quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC now owns 2,873 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $487,000 after buying an additional 78 shares during the period. D.A. Davidson & CO. grew its position in shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. by 3.4% in the 4th quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 2,372 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $402,000 after purchasing an additional 79 shares during the period. Disciplined Investments LLC grew its position in shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. by 1.5% in the 1st quarter. Disciplined Investments LLC now owns 5,535 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $966,000 after purchasing an additional 83 shares during the period. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. grew its position in shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. by 3.8% in the 1st quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. now owns 2,289 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $400,000 after purchasing an additional 83 shares during the period. Finally, Prosperity Consulting Group LLC grew its position in shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. by 2.1% in the 1st quarter. Prosperity Consulting Group LLC now owns 4,181 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $730,000 after purchasing an additional 85 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.18% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. stock opened at $165.75 on Friday. Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. has a 12-month low of $135.50 and a 12-month high of $187.02. The stock has a market cap of $34.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.51, a P/E/G ratio of 2.21 and a beta of 0.67. The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. The business’s 50 day moving average is $160.40 and its 200-day moving average is $163.00.

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. ( NYSE:AJG Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 28th. The financial services provider reported $2.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.77 by $0.04. Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. had a return on equity of 15.45% and a net margin of 11.41%. The company had revenue of $2.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.40 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $2.02 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 12.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. will post 7.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 17th. Investors of record on Friday, June 3rd were paid a $0.51 dividend. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.23%. Arthur J. Gallagher & Co.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 44.93%.

In related news, VP William F. Ziebell sold 29,434 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $149.27, for a total value of $4,393,613.18. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 27,614 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,121,941.78. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. news, VP William F. Ziebell sold 29,434 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $149.27, for a total value of $4,393,613.18. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 27,614 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,121,941.78. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Susan E. Pietrucha sold 4,966 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $162.04, for a total value of $804,690.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 17,160 shares in the company, valued at $2,780,606.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. UBS Group assumed coverage on Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. in a research report on Monday, April 18th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $192.00 price objective for the company. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $182.00 to $185.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 16th. Truist Financial boosted their price objective on Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. from $200.00 to $205.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 6th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. from $171.00 to $162.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, May 23rd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. from $193.00 to $209.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 12th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $184.20.

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co, together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance brokerage, consulting, third-party claims settlement, and administration services in the United States, Australia, Bermuda, Canada, the Caribbean, New Zealand, India, and the United Kingdom. It operates through Brokerage and Risk Management segments.

