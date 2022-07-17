DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale Reduces Position in Nasdaq, Inc. (NASDAQ:NDAQ)

DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale lessened its holdings in shares of Nasdaq, Inc. (NASDAQ:NDAQ – Get Rating) by 7.3% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 61,888 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 4,900 shares during the period. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale’s holdings in Nasdaq were worth $11,285,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of NDAQ. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Nasdaq during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $223,655,000. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Nasdaq by 46.9% during the fourth quarter. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,551,748 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $325,883,000 after acquiring an additional 495,357 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Nasdaq by 4.4% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,546,784 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,794,911,000 after acquiring an additional 362,632 shares in the last quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. raised its stake in shares of Nasdaq by 14.1% during the fourth quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 1,595,414 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $335,058,000 after acquiring an additional 197,553 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Nasdaq by 12,935.6% during the fourth quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 193,187 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $40,560,000 after acquiring an additional 191,705 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.91% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Nasdaq from $245.00 to $239.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 21st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on shares of Nasdaq from $184.00 to $175.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on shares of Nasdaq from $221.00 to $189.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Nasdaq from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 21st. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities boosted their price objective on shares of Nasdaq from $199.00 to $204.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 21st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Nasdaq presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $206.73.

Shares of NDAQ stock opened at $157.07 on Friday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $151.73 and its 200-day simple moving average is $167.85. The company has a market cap of $25.87 billion, a PE ratio of 22.54, a PEG ratio of 2.90 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a current ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80. Nasdaq, Inc. has a 12-month low of $140.31 and a 12-month high of $214.96.

Nasdaq (NASDAQ:NDAQ – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 20th. The financial services provider reported $1.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.93 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $892.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $892.18 million. Nasdaq had a return on equity of 20.05% and a net margin of 20.31%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 4.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.96 earnings per share. Analysts expect that Nasdaq, Inc. will post 7.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 24th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 10th were given a dividend of $0.60 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 9th. This is an increase from Nasdaq’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.54. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.53%. Nasdaq’s dividend payout ratio is presently 34.43%.

In other news, EVP Pc Nelson Griggs sold 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $161.64, for a total transaction of $80,820.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 35,086 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,671,301.04. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other news, EVP Jeremy Skule sold 1,400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $160.00, for a total transaction of $224,000.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 21,504 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,440,640. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Pc Nelson Griggs sold 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $161.64, for a total transaction of $80,820.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 35,086 shares in the company, valued at $5,671,301.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.68% of the company’s stock.

Nasdaq, Inc operates as a technology company that serves capital markets and other industries worldwide. The Market Technology segment includes anti financial crime technology business, which offers Nasdaq Trade Surveillance, a SaaS solution for brokers and other market participants to assist them in complying with market rules, regulations, and internal market surveillance policies; Nasdaq Automated Investigator, a cloud-deployed anti-money laundering tool; and Verafin, a SaaS technology provider of anti-financial crime management solutions.

