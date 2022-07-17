DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale Sells 3,386 Shares of Ventas, Inc. (NYSE:VTR)

DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale lessened its holdings in Ventas, Inc. (NYSE:VTR – Get Rating) by 1.9% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 173,020 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 3,386 shares during the period. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale’s holdings in Ventas were worth $10,897,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in VTR. Riverview Trust Co bought a new position in shares of Ventas in the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. US Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Ventas in the 1st quarter worth approximately $32,000. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp increased its holdings in Ventas by 60.0% in the 4th quarter. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp now owns 768 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 288 shares in the last quarter. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Ventas in the 4th quarter worth approximately $40,000. Finally, CWM LLC purchased a new stake in Ventas in the 4th quarter worth approximately $45,000. Institutional investors own 94.02% of the company’s stock.
In related news, CEO Debra A. Cafaro sold 17,400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.43, for a total value of $981,882.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 767,960 shares in the company, valued at $43,335,982.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 1.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.
Shares of VTR opened at $50.74 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $20.28 billion, a PE ratio of 130.11, a P/E/G ratio of 3.17 and a beta of 1.15. The business has a fifty day moving average of $53.07 and a 200 day moving average of $54.94. Ventas, Inc. has a 52-week low of $45.44 and a 52-week high of $64.02. The company has a quick ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15.
The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 14th. Investors of record on Friday, July 1st were given a $0.45 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 30th. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.55%. Ventas’s dividend payout ratio is presently 461.55%.
Ventas, an S&P 500 company, operates at the intersection of two powerful and dynamic industries – healthcare and real estate. As one of the world's foremost Real Estate Investment Trusts (REIT), we use the power of capital to unlock the value of real estate, partnering with leading care providers, developers, research and medical institutions, innovators and healthcare organizations whose success is buoyed by the demographic tailwind of an aging population.
