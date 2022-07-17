Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft Lowers Andritz (OTCMKTS:ADRZY) Price Target to €57.00

Andritz (OTCMKTS:ADRZY – Get Rating) had its price target reduced by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from €63.00 ($63.00) to €57.00 ($57.00) in a research note issued on Friday, The Fly reports.

Several other research analysts have also recently issued reports on ADRZY. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on shares of Andritz from €60.00 ($60.00) to €56.00 ($56.00) in a report on Monday, April 11th. Exane BNP Paribas started coverage on shares of Andritz in a report on Friday, June 3rd. They set an “outperform” rating and a €59.00 ($59.00) price target for the company. Six analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $57.33.

Andritz Price Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS:ADRZY opened at $8.33 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $8.64 and a 200-day simple moving average of $9.18. Andritz has a one year low of $7.55 and a one year high of $11.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.22. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.67 and a beta of 0.69.

Andritz Company Profile

Andritz AG provides plants, equipment, and services for pulp and paper industry, metalworking and steel industries, hydropower stations, and solid/liquid separation in the municipal and industrial sectors. It operates through four segments: Pulp & Paper, Metals, Hydro, and Separation. The Pulp & Paper segment supplies technology, automation, and service solutions to produce pulp, paper, board, and tissue; boilers for power generation; flue gas cleaning systems; plants to produce nonwovens and panelboards; and recycling and shredding solutions for various waste materials.

