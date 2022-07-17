Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft Trims International Game Technology (NYSE:IGT) Target Price to $35.00

International Game Technology (NYSE:IGT – Get Rating) had its price target reduced by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $37.00 to $35.00 in a research report released on Thursday, The Fly reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft currently has a buy rating on the stock.

A number of other brokerages have also recently issued reports on IGT. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of International Game Technology from a hold rating to a buy rating and reduced their target price for the company from $30.00 to $26.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 12th. StockNews.com raised International Game Technology from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 15th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, International Game Technology has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $40.40.

International Game Technology Price Performance

NYSE IGT opened at $18.00 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.33, a current ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.51. International Game Technology has a 12-month low of $16.46 and a 12-month high of $32.95. The company has a market capitalization of $3.67 billion, a PE ratio of 7.89 and a beta of 1.91. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $19.78 and its 200-day moving average is $23.73.

International Game Technology Dividend Announcement

International Game Technology ( NYSE:IGT Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 10th. The company reported $0.39 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.34 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $1.05 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.04 billion. International Game Technology had a net margin of 11.37% and a return on equity of 3.35%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.38 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that International Game Technology will post 1.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 7th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 24th were issued a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.44%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, May 23rd. International Game Technology’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 35.09%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in IGT. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its position in shares of International Game Technology by 8.0% during the 1st quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 7,433,167 shares of the company’s stock valued at $183,451,000 after acquiring an additional 549,731 shares during the last quarter. Boston Partners increased its stake in International Game Technology by 36.9% in the 1st quarter. Boston Partners now owns 6,662,138 shares of the company’s stock worth $161,326,000 after purchasing an additional 1,796,129 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC increased its stake in International Game Technology by 3.7% in the 1st quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 6,207,288 shares of the company’s stock worth $153,195,000 after purchasing an additional 220,574 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in shares of International Game Technology by 62.2% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 5,025,282 shares of the company’s stock valued at $124,024,000 after buying an additional 1,927,848 shares during the period. Finally, Broad Peak Investment Holdings Ltd. increased its stake in shares of International Game Technology by 42.3% during the first quarter. Broad Peak Investment Holdings Ltd. now owns 2,799,638 shares of the company’s stock valued at $69,095,000 after buying an additional 831,644 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 44.33% of the company’s stock.

International Game Technology Company Profile

(Get Rating)

International Game Technology PLC operates and provides gaming technology products and services in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, and the Caribbean. It operates in three segments: Global Lottery, Global Gaming, and Digital & Betting. The company designs, sells, operates, and leases a suite of point-of-sale machines that reconciles lottery funds between the retailer and lottery authority; provides online lottery transaction processing systems; produces instant ticket games; and offers printing services, such as instant ticket marketing plans and graphic design, programming, packaging, shipping, and delivery services.

Further Reading

