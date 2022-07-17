Deutsche Lufthansa AG (OTCMKTS:DLAKY) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Analysts

Deutsche Lufthansa AG (OTCMKTS:DLAKY – Get Rating) has earned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the sixteen analysts that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, four have issued a hold recommendation and three have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month price target among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $6.88.

DLAKY has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Deutsche Lufthansa from €6.00 ($6.00) to €7.00 ($7.00) in a research note on Friday, May 6th. Barclays lifted their price target on Deutsche Lufthansa from €5.20 ($5.20) to €5.70 ($5.70) and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 12th. UBS Group boosted their price objective on Deutsche Lufthansa from €6.65 ($6.65) to €7.25 ($7.25) in a report on Sunday, May 15th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on Deutsche Lufthansa from €8.00 ($8.00) to €7.50 ($7.50) in a report on Friday, June 24th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein cut Deutsche Lufthansa from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Thursday, June 30th.

Deutsche Lufthansa Stock Up 6.7 %

DLAKY stock opened at $6.14 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $6.58 and its 200 day simple moving average is $7.39. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.67. The stock has a market cap of $3.67 billion, a PE ratio of -2.23 and a beta of 1.18. Deutsche Lufthansa has a fifty-two week low of $5.53 and a fifty-two week high of $11.82.

Deutsche Lufthansa Company Profile

Deutsche Lufthansa ( OTCMKTS:DLAKY Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The transportation company reported ($0.55) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.59) by $0.04. Deutsche Lufthansa had a negative return on equity of 40.01% and a negative net margin of 8.86%. The company had revenue of $6.02 billion for the quarter. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Deutsche Lufthansa will post -0.01 EPS for the current year.

Deutsche Lufthansa AG operates as an aviation company in Germany and internationally. The company's Network Airlines segment offers passenger services. Its Eurowings segment provides passenger services through a route network of more than 100 destinations in over 50 countries. The company's Logistics Business segment offers transport services for various cargoes, including general cargo, dangerous goods, valuables, vulnerable, perishables, live animals, courier, emergency, airmail/e-commerce, and temperature sensitive goods services approximately 300 destinations in 100 countries.

